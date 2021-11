It is being reported by Fightful Select that the Lucha Brothers vs. FTR match at AEW Full Gear 2021 didn’t end as originally planned. Harwood was said to have been knocked out or potentially severely dazed roughly ten minutes into the match. Harwood was reportedly supposed to play a role in the finish to the match with the idea being that the legal man was never pinned. After the match, FTR was supposed to argue that the legal wrestler wasn’t pinned but that didn’t happen.

