Reality of Wrestling, the Texas-based pro wrestling promotion founded and run by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, will be making its Las Vegas debut on Nov. 19 with the One Night in Vegas event. The show, headlined by the likes of Will Allday and Danny LimeLight and featuring appearances from Booker, The Boogeyman and Disco Inferno, will be held inside the MGM Grand Conference Center Premier Ballroom. Fans around the world can watch the show live via Reality of Wrestling's YouTube Channel.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO