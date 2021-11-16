Details On How Bryan Danielson Is Taking Care of His Health

Dominik Mysterio was a guest on WWE Producer D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast and discussed his run in the company so far. D-Von said the following:. “I had a couple of your [Dominik Mysterio] matches as a producer, when it was you and your dad versus The Usos and I thought it was an amazing job that you did that night, especially hanging with a tag team like The Usos. I mean, good God. You talking about getting thrown right into the mix? You got thrown right into it and the great thing about it is yes, you were out there with your father, but a lot of people don’t understand, once you tag in, your father’s on the outside. He can’t come in and guide you so you have to hold your own and my friend, my hat is off to you, you held your own. Congratulations on that and I was so happy at the end of that match because again, you guys made me look good, you know? Vince [McMahon] looked at me and said, ‘Good job D-Von.’ I said, ‘Don’t thank me. Thank those guys. Those guys were in there working. Those guys did that, not me. I’m done, I’m retired.’ Congratulations on that.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO