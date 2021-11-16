ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Details On How Bryan Danielson Is Taking Care of His Health

Cover picture for the articleWhile speaking to media following the 2021 AEW Full Gear PPV, Bryan Danielson discussed his health:. “I don’t do the impact testing anymore, I haven’t done impact testing for years and years I do regularly keep up with the neurologist and I see him pretty much every month. We do SPECT...

Bryan Danielson Says His SPECT Scans Keep Getting Better And Better

Bryan Danielson is being very diligent when it comes to his health. Speaking during the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrums, the new number one contender to the AEW World Championship said that he no longer does impact testing, but does see his neurologist every month. He spoke about the use of SPECT scans, which monitor the flow of oxygen to the brain, and how his are constantly improving. Above all else, though, Bryan is a family man, and if his health ever gets in the way of that, he'll have no issue hanging up the boots, again.
Bryan Danielson Talks About Undergoing SPECT Scans Instead Of Impact Testing

Bryan Danielson is still keeping an eye on his health now that he is regularly performing again inside the squared circle. “The American Dragon” took part in a post-show media scrum after Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during which he spoke at length about switching up the testing he does.
Bryan Danielson Gives Update On How He Is Monitoring Concussion Issues

During the AEW Full Gear Post Show Media Scrums, Bryan Danielson spoke about his last two months in AEW and how he feels at this moment with his career. Danielson successfully defeated Miro at Full Gear to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship. “I will say this, I...
