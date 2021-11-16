ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man given 18-year active prison sentence for cousin’s murder

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNXPN_0cxila2D00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man will serve an 18-year active prison sentence for the murder of his cousin.

Bobby Singleton was sentenced Friday to 78 years in prison with 50 years suspended.

Chesapeake police said Singleton’s cousin, 26-year-old Diquan Brown, died from his injuries after being shot in the 1000 block of Cascade Boulevard in January 2020.

PREVIOUS: Portsmouth man pleads guilty in his cousin’s murder

Singleton turned himself in to police days later.

Police didn’t have many details in the case, but said there was a “disturbance” between several extended family members before the shooting.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Shooting#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

Who killed Young Dolph? Memphis Police share suspect photos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released photos Thursday of suspects believed to be involved in a fatal South Memphis shooting that took the life of rapper Young Dolph. The photos show a person in gray pants and a dark hoodie with gun in hand, apparently firing. Police also released a photo of a white car that may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy