Man given 18-year active prison sentence for cousin’s murder
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man will serve an 18-year active prison sentence for the murder of his cousin.
Bobby Singleton was sentenced Friday to 78 years in prison with 50 years suspended.
Chesapeake police said Singleton’s cousin, 26-year-old Diquan Brown, died from his injuries after being shot in the 1000 block of Cascade Boulevard in January 2020.PREVIOUS: Portsmouth man pleads guilty in his cousin’s murder
Singleton turned himself in to police days later.
Police didn’t have many details in the case, but said there was a “disturbance” between several extended family members before the shooting.
