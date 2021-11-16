ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County Search and Rescue assists fallen, injured hiker near Eagle Crest

By KTVZ news sources
 3 days ago
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 79-year-old Redmond woman injured in a fall while hiking along the Deschutes River near Eagle Crest on Sunday afternoon called for help, prompting a rescue effort by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

County 911 dispatchers got a call around 1:40 p.m. from the injured hiker, who said she was unable to walk and needed assistance, according to Deputy Shane Zook, assistant SAR coordinator.

Sheriff’s deputies and Redmond Fire members responded to the scene and determined the woman was going to need to be carried out on a wheeled litter.

A dozen SAR volunteers responded to a page and went to the scene, Zook said. The hike was placed in a wheeled litter and carried a few hundred yards to a waiting Redmond Fire side-by-side ATV, which carried her to a waiting ambulance. She was taken to St. Charles Bend for further treatment, Zook said.

