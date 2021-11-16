Zelina Vega Reaches Out To WWE Hall Of Famer For Queen Of The Ring Ideas

During an interview with Sam Roberts, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed fan criticism of his wrestling opinions:. “If those guys call me, I’ll let them know exactly what I was saying. This is not the first time I’ve had a hot take [laughs]. If you hear me say something, it’s always going to be constructive criticism. It’s always going to be from the perspective of, I’m giving you a message, but I’m not going to go out and bury you like a lot of people would. I’m saying something from a constructive criticism perspective so you can come to me and say, ‘Book, what are you talking about?’ Make me understand what you were talking about,’ and I’ll tell them exactly what I’m talking about, and trust me, it will benefit them 100 percent and make them so much better than the internet chatter of people telling them ‘do this and do that.’ I know I can help. Without any shadow of a doubt, anybody that I’ve talked about, from Naomi to CM Punk, if you want to know what I’m talking about, you have my phone number, call me and I’ll tell you exactly what I’m talking about because I’ve done it. I have no ax to grind and I don’t have any reason to hurt anyone. I want to see everybody come up. That’s why I have a wrestling school and have had one for the last 17 years. That’s a labor of love. I could have been on the beach. I do it because I love it. Every guy I talk about it because I want to see them do better and want to see them make it to that next level just like I did. It’s an awesome feeling when you get there.”

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO