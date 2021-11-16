ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Zelina Vega Reaches Out To WWE Hall Of Famer For Queen Of The Ring Ideas

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZelina Vega joined Ryan Satin on the “Out of Character” podcast this week. During it, she discussed getting ideas from WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who is a past King of the Ring winner, about ideas for her now that she is the Queen...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Ruined His Push Because He Was Drunk

It almost goes without saying that every wrestler dreams of being successful, but unfortunately success can also be halted when personal issues get in the way. Thomas Latimer previously wrestled in NXT as Kenneth Cameron, and for a few years he appeared on TNA programming as Bram. During a recent...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Scarlett’s First Post-WWE Match And Valet Bookings Revealed

Former WWE NXT star Scarlett Bordeaux is set to return to in-ring action now that she’s no longer with WWE. WrestlePro has announced that Scarlett will return to the ring at their Killer Instinct event on Saturday, February 5 in Rahway, NJ at the Rahway Rec Center. Tickets are on sale now via WrestleProOnline.com.
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Addresses Rumor That The Rock Will Be At Survivor Series

Earlier in 2021, there was a rumor that The Rock would be appearing at the 2021 Survivor Series PPV to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut. Fans are still speculating that The Rock could make a surprise appearance at the event. During an appearance on The Tonight Show...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zelina Vega
PWMania

New WWE Cameo Requests Announced

WWE has announced another round of limited time only Cameo videos to promote the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. Fans can now submit their Cameo requests to King Xavier Woods or Queen Zelina Vega. Each Superstar is taking 30 requests, and as of this writing Woods has 29 left. The Cameo videos are $425 each.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Announces New TV Role

It’s certainly not uncommon for professional wrestlers to venture into the world of acting, over the last few years some of wrestling’s biggest names have been able to find success in Hollywood. Now it seems that Jinder Mahal is making the most of his opportunities as the former WWE Champion...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: The Rock & Zelina Vega Meet Up With Each Other

The Rock and Zelina Vega recently ran into each other at the premiere for his new film Red Notice. Vega took to Twitter last night, showing a photo of herself and “The Great One” at the premiere. She said,. “FINALLY… The Great One and The Queen. Stoked to see #RedNotice...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Australian
ringsidenews.com

AEW Using Zelina Vega To Link Andrade With Malakai Black

AEW President Tony Khan isn’t afraid to acknowledge that a world outside of his promotion exists. The company’s “forbidden door” concept has allowed wrestlers from other promotions around the world to showcase their talent on AEW television and pay-per-view. It gets a little trickier when you’re dealing with wrestlers signed...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Rips On Steve Austin

Steve Austin is considered by many to be one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling, and fans still talk about some of his biggest moments to this very day. Austin’s infamous fight with Booker T in a grocery store is something that still gets brought up...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Roman Reigns For The Tonight Show

WWE has announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this Wednesday night, likely to promote the Survivor Series PPV. The Tonight Show airs at 11:35pm ET on NBC. Reigns will be joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda on Wednesday’s episode.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Daughter Of WWE Hall Of Famer To Debut On AEW Dark Tonight, 15 Matches Announced

15 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode, the final Dark before the Full Gear pay-per-view. Tonight’s show will feature the AEW debut of Miranda Gordy, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Gordy of The Fabulous Freebirds, plus the return of Too Fast Too Fuego, the return of indie star Warhorse, and more.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces Cameo Requests Now Available For Xavier Woods & Zelina Vega

WWE has announced that Cameo requests are now available for the two newest royal members of the company. Both Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega will be doing requests on the platform, though it’s noted that they are for a limited time only. The pricing for the Cameos are $425 each,...
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Responds To Fan Criticism of His Wrestling Opinions

During an interview with Sam Roberts, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed fan criticism of his wrestling opinions:. “If those guys call me, I’ll let them know exactly what I was saying. This is not the first time I’ve had a hot take [laughs]. If you hear me say something, it’s always going to be constructive criticism. It’s always going to be from the perspective of, I’m giving you a message, but I’m not going to go out and bury you like a lot of people would. I’m saying something from a constructive criticism perspective so you can come to me and say, ‘Book, what are you talking about?’ Make me understand what you were talking about,’ and I’ll tell them exactly what I’m talking about, and trust me, it will benefit them 100 percent and make them so much better than the internet chatter of people telling them ‘do this and do that.’ I know I can help. Without any shadow of a doubt, anybody that I’ve talked about, from Naomi to CM Punk, if you want to know what I’m talking about, you have my phone number, call me and I’ll tell you exactly what I’m talking about because I’ve done it. I have no ax to grind and I don’t have any reason to hurt anyone. I want to see everybody come up. That’s why I have a wrestling school and have had one for the last 17 years. That’s a labor of love. I could have been on the beach. I do it because I love it. Every guy I talk about it because I want to see them do better and want to see them make it to that next level just like I did. It’s an awesome feeling when you get there.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Jarrett Says WWE Hall Of Famer Took His Roughest Guitar Shots

In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of Cageside Seats, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was asked which pro wrestlers were on the receiving end of his roughest chair shots. Jarrett was quick to name fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, pointing to Angle’s high threshold for pain.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE Hall of Famer defends Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair was recently the victim of journalists, who did not have even the slightest remorse in saying anything negative about the wrestler, starting to spark a controversy that led, those who were already her haters, to still hate her. more. It has been said of her that she is...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Enjoyed Watching “Serious Big E” On WWE RAW

WWE Champion Big E showed a more serious side to him on this week’s RAW. After Seth Rollins and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Big E and RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro in a Six Man Tag Team Match, Big E singled out Jey Uso and sent his “return message” to Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Big E then hit a Big Ending on Jey, and yelled out “tell Roman I’m ready” for this Sunday at Survivor Series where the two top champions will collide.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy