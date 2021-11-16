Border Patrol rescues injured migrant in wilderness near Ocotillo

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have once again rescued an injured undocumented immigrant from the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo.

Agents say it happened after the apprehended three men illegally entering the U.S. last Thursday morning. They say the men told them they'd left a fourth man behind because he had an ankle injury.

Agents retraced the group's path, found the man, and confirmed he could not walk. They called in El Centro Sector’s Border Search and Trauma Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit for help. It got the man to a place where he could be airlifted to emergency medical personnel, and ultimately taken to a hospital for treatment.

Border Patrol took all four men into custody for processing.