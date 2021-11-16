Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of places to see festive holiday lights, ice skating and other fun events in Southern California. Share your favorites with #abc7eyewitness! Events are subject to change based on public health restrictions and recommendations. Check event websites for details. LOS ANGELES COUNTY The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey November 5 - January 2 Fairplex 1101 W. McKinley Avenue, Pomona Shrink down to the size of Santa's elves to help them repair Santa's sleigh! This immersive experience was crafted by award winning artists and is great for the entire family! They are also collecting toy donations to benefit the "Toys for Tots." elfontheshelfjourney.com
The "Elf on the Shelf" drive through experience at the Pomona Fairplex transports guests into an immersive elf-sized world just in time for the holidays.SPARKLE DTLA November 11 - January 2 The Bloc 750 W. 7th Street, Los Angeles A magical holiday show with 18-million hues of lights that illuminate the night and synchronize to festive tunes. One of L.A.'s largest multi-colored interactive holiday displays where you can capture your perfect photo-op moments. theblocla.com 32nd Annual Pier Lighting And 27th Annual Holiday Open House November 17 Downtown Manhattan Beach Enjoy an evening of holiday music, shopping and dining. There will be live entertainment and they will be lighting the pier and adding snowflake lights to the streets. downtownmanhattanbeach.com Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration November 18, 5pm-8pm Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills Activities include three stages of live entertainment, festive decor featuring Holiday Helpers, the arrival of Santa Claus and a fireworks show to end the evening. lovebeverlyhills.com South Coast Botanic Garden's Glow November 20 - January 17 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes GLOW (or Garden Lights & Ocean Waters) has been reimagined, with more food, drinks, music and a transformative Garden featuring thousands of lights. A stunning kelp forest will take your breath away and spark your interest in the beauty of the sea. southcoastbotanicgarden.org Santa's Speedway Christmas Lights Drive-Thru November 26 - January 2 500 Speedway Drive, Irwindale With 5 new displays, twice as many lights, three full light tunnels and their signature 110' tall Christmas lights tree, the whole new course has been created to allow for the new displays, tunnels, photo opportunities, concessions and a brand new grand finale. santasspeedway.com Dodgers Holiday Festival 2021 November 26 - December 31 Dodger Stadium The L.A. Dodgers are hosting a Holiday Festival in the beautiful, newly-renovated Centerfield Plaza, the warning track, and both bullpens complete with nightly entertainment, an ice skating rink, scenic and light displays, holiday-themed food and beverage, and an opportunity to take photos with Santa. mlb.com
The Dodgers have turned Chavez Ravine into a winter wonderland for the holidays and Angelenos turned out Friday evening to take part in the experience.Winterlit at Downtown Santa Monica November 19 - January 1 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica The holidays return to the Third Street Promenade with Winterlit, transforming the downtown district into an immersive, festive experience. Tens of thousands of colorful lights, decor and garland will deck the Third Street Promenade, 2nd and 4th Streets, illuminating convenient shopping and cozy outdoor dining experiences. downtownsm.com/winterlit Santa Monica Place Holiday HQ November 19 - December 24 395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica Santa Monica Place will offer an array of festive activities for the whole family to enjoy this holiday season. Santa Claus will be in town and available for photos Nov. 19-Dec. 24. Visitors and shoppers can also catch special performances by the dancing sensation, Santa Monica Beach Belles, and ballerina performances inside the 14-foot larger-than-life Snow Globe. Bring your furry friend to a special pet night and "sit" for a photo with Santa on Dec. 15 & 16. santamonicaplace.com Sleighs on the Bay Holiday Cruise December Naples Canal, Long Beach Want something different from your average holiday drive thru? Then get ready to board a private Gondola and see an enchanting light show along the Naples Canal with Gondola Getaway's Holiday cruise! This experience can be a romantic adventure for two or an event for up to 14 people! gondolagetawayinc.com ORANGE COUNTY The Holidays at the Disneyland Resort November 12 - January 9 Downtown Disney 1580 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim Disneyland is officially the "merriest" place on Earth! Sleeping Beauty Castle is decked out in a magical winter theme. The Christmas Fantasy Parade and "Believe...In Holiday Magic" Fireworks Spectacular are back too. disneyland.com Holidays at the Harbor November 17 - Early January Dana Point Harbor Each night throughout the holiday season, the Harbor's magnificent light display will illuminate the evening sky for guests of all ages to enjoy. Themed light exhibits throughout the Harbor will include Candy Cane Lane, a "Merry Kiss Me" arch, lighted trees, and more. danapointharbor.com Knott's Merry Farm November 19 - January 2 Knott's Berry Farm 8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park The holiday spirit shines even brighter this year. Experience Knott's largest Christmas celebration with winter wonderland-inspired décor transforming the entire park into a classic holiday festival, featuring a landscape of thousands of twinkling lights, miles of themed garland, jumbo snowflakes, and a variety of picturesque seasonal settings. knotts.com Holidays at the Ritz-Carlton November 21 - January 2 The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel 1 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Dana Point Tree lighting ceremony November 21. Embrace the southern California sunshine and admire endless ocean views while delighting in festive holiday experiences with family and friends to inspire memories that will last a lifetime. ritzcarlton.com/holidays Hikari-Festival of Lights November 26 - December 30 (Closed December 24, 25, 31, January 1) Tanaka Farms 5380 3/4 University Dr., Irvine A cozy Wagon Ride around the festively lit farm that will take you to the "Land of a Thousand Lanterns" and once off the wagon, you will have the opportunity to wander through the light displays, with photo opportunities throughout. After the wagon ride, make your way down to the "Gingerbread Forest." tanakafarms.com Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights December 10-12 Dana Point Harbor The Harbor's much anticipated annual boat parade will take place with a "Fiesta Holiday" theme. Boaters decorate their vessels to the theme of the parade, for a chance to win cash prizes across several award categories. danapointharbor.com Huntington Harbour Boat Parade December 11 & 12 Huntington Harbour The all-volunteer Huntington Harbour Boat Parade is the non-profit Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Commitee's way of saying "thank you" to the Harbour residents for decorating their homes. Please note public viewing areas at the beaches fill up quickly with very limited parking. hhboatparade.org
INLAND EMPIRE A Cabazon Dinosaurs Christmas in Lights October 31 through January 1 50770 Seminole Drive, Cabazon The holidays have arrived and Santa Rex and Rudolph Brontosaurus are ready for their closeup with you. Colorfully lit up, their family-friendly Christmas lights night-walk with the dinosaurs is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. cabazondinosaurs.com Christmas in Color November 19 - January 2 Raging Waters 111 Raging Waters Drive, San Dimas Drive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to holiday music you'll hear right through your radio. Drive by giant candy canes, snowmen, arched pathways and more. christmasincolor.net/ VENTURA COUNTY Christmas on the Farm November 26 - December 24 Underwood Family Farms 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark Fun for the whole family including an animal center, holiday photo-ops, tractor-drawn wagon rides, a holiday store, visits with Santa, arts & crafts, sleigh rides with their draft horses, a holiday train, and more! underwoodfamilyfarms.com SAN DIEGO COUNTY Holidays at Legoland November 15 - December 6 Legoland California One Legoland Drive, Carlsbad Your favorite holiday characters Santa, the Toy Solider and Gingerbread Man are back and ready for socially distanced meet-and-greets. Head over to Fun Town where there's a 30-foot, fully decorated LEGO Christmas tree with over 400 LEGO ornaments. And as the day winds down, the tree gets a-twinklin' to holiday tunes at the Holiday Light Show. legoland.com If you know of a great holiday event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!
Comments / 0