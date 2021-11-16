Holiday events in Southern California

Here's a list of places to see festive holiday lights, ice skating and other fun events in Southern California. Share your favorites with #abc7eyewitness!

Events are subject to change based on public health restrictions and recommendations. Check event websites for details.

November 5 - January 2

Fairplex

1101 W. McKinley Avenue, Pomona

Shrink down to the size of Santa's elves to help them repair Santa's sleigh! This immersive experience was crafted by award winning artists and is great for the entire family! They are also collecting toy donations to benefit the "Toys for Tots."

The "Elf on the Shelf" drive through experience at the Pomona Fairplex transports guests into an immersive elf-sized world just in time for the holidays.

November 11 - January 2

The Bloc

750 W. 7th Street, Los Angeles

A magical holiday show with 18-million hues of lights that illuminate the night and synchronize to festive tunes. One of L.A.'s largest multi-colored interactive holiday displays where you can capture your perfect photo-op moments.

November 17

Downtown Manhattan Beach

Enjoy an evening of holiday music, shopping and dining. There will be live entertainment and they will be lighting the pier and adding snowflake lights to the streets.

November 18, 5pm-8pm

Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills

Activities include three stages of live entertainment, festive decor featuring Holiday Helpers, the arrival of Santa Claus and a fireworks show to end the evening.

November 20 - January 17

26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes

GLOW (or Garden Lights & Ocean Waters) has been reimagined, with more food, drinks, music and a transformative Garden featuring thousands of lights. A stunning kelp forest will take your breath away and spark your interest in the beauty of the sea.

November 26 - January 2

500 Speedway Drive, Irwindale

With 5 new displays, twice as many lights, three full light tunnels and their signature 110' tall Christmas lights tree, the whole new course has been created to allow for the new displays, tunnels, photo opportunities, concessions and a brand new grand finale.

November 26 - December 31

Dodger Stadium

The L.A. Dodgers are hosting a Holiday Festival in the beautiful, newly-renovated Centerfield Plaza, the warning track, and both bullpens complete with nightly entertainment, an ice skating rink, scenic and light displays, holiday-themed food and beverage, and an opportunity to take photos with Santa.

The Dodgers have turned Chavez Ravine into a winter wonderland for the holidays and Angelenos turned out Friday evening to take part in the experience.

November 19 - January 1

3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica

The holidays return to the Third Street Promenade with Winterlit, transforming the downtown district into an immersive, festive experience. Tens of thousands of colorful lights, decor and garland will deck the Third Street Promenade, 2nd and 4th Streets, illuminating convenient shopping and cozy outdoor dining experiences.

November 19 - December 24

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

Santa Monica Place will offer an array of festive activities for the whole family to enjoy this holiday season. Santa Claus will be in town and available for photos Nov. 19-Dec. 24. Visitors and shoppers can also catch special performances by the dancing sensation, Santa Monica Beach Belles, and ballerina performances inside the 14-foot larger-than-life Snow Globe. Bring your furry friend to a special pet night and "sit" for a photo with Santa on Dec. 15 & 16.

December

Naples Canal, Long Beach

Want something different from your average holiday drive thru? Then get ready to board a private Gondola and see an enchanting light show along the Naples Canal with Gondola Getaway's Holiday cruise! This experience can be a romantic adventure for two or an event for up to 14 people!

November 12 - January 9

Downtown Disney

1580 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim

Disneyland is officially the "merriest" place on Earth! Sleeping Beauty Castle is decked out in a magical winter theme. The Christmas Fantasy Parade and "Believe...In Holiday Magic" Fireworks Spectacular are back too.

November 17 - Early January

Dana Point Harbor

Each night throughout the holiday season, the Harbor's magnificent light display will illuminate the evening sky for guests of all ages to enjoy. Themed light exhibits throughout the Harbor will include Candy Cane Lane, a "Merry Kiss Me" arch, lighted trees, and more.

November 19 - January 2

Knott's Berry Farm

8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park

The holiday spirit shines even brighter this year. Experience Knott's largest Christmas celebration with winter wonderland-inspired décor transforming the entire park into a classic holiday festival, featuring a landscape of thousands of twinkling lights, miles of themed garland, jumbo snowflakes, and a variety of picturesque seasonal settings.

November 21 - January 2

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

1 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Dana Point

Tree lighting ceremony November 21. Embrace the southern California sunshine and admire endless ocean views while delighting in festive holiday experiences with family and friends to inspire memories that will last a lifetime.

November 26 - December 30 (Closed December 24, 25, 31, January 1)

Tanaka Farms

5380 3/4 University Dr., Irvine

A cozy Wagon Ride around the festively lit farm that will take you to the "Land of a Thousand Lanterns" and once off the wagon, you will have the opportunity to wander through the light displays, with photo opportunities throughout. After the wagon ride, make your way down to the "Gingerbread Forest."

December 10-12

Dana Point Harbor

The Harbor's much anticipated annual boat parade will take place with a "Fiesta Holiday" theme. Boaters decorate their vessels to the theme of the parade, for a chance to win cash prizes across several award categories.

December 11 & 12

Huntington Harbour

The all-volunteer Huntington Harbour Boat Parade is the non-profit Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Commitee's way of saying "thank you" to the Harbour residents for decorating their homes. Please note public viewing areas at the beaches fill up quickly with very limited parking.

October 31 through January 1

50770 Seminole Drive, Cabazon

The holidays have arrived and Santa Rex and Rudolph Brontosaurus are ready for their closeup with you. Colorfully lit up, their family-friendly Christmas lights night-walk with the dinosaurs is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

November 19 - January 2

Raging Waters

111 Raging Waters Drive, San Dimas

Drive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to holiday music you'll hear right through your radio. Drive by giant candy canes, snowmen, arched pathways and more.

November 26 - December 24

Underwood Family Farms

3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark

Fun for the whole family including an animal center, holiday photo-ops, tractor-drawn wagon rides, a holiday store, visits with Santa, arts & crafts, sleigh rides with their draft horses, a holiday train, and more!

November 15 - December 6

Legoland California

One Legoland Drive, Carlsbad

Your favorite holiday characters Santa, the Toy Solider and Gingerbread Man are back and ready for socially distanced meet-and-greets. Head over to Fun Town where there's a 30-foot, fully decorated LEGO Christmas tree with over 400 LEGO ornaments. And as the day winds down, the tree gets a-twinklin' to holiday tunes at the Holiday Light Show.

If you know of a great holiday event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!