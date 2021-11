The Kansas City Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday night in critical condition, easily the worst shape they've been during the Patrick Mahomes era. Averaging 24.6 points per game, five points below their pace a year ago, they've racked up more losses (four) than they had throughout the entirety of the 2020 season. Mahomes himself has thrown more interceptions (10) than at any point during his five-year NFL career while missing the MVP magic that could cause an offensive explosion at any moment.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO