ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Costco recalls drink that may contain metal or glass

By Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NArrS_0cxikFRb00

(NEXSTAR) – Costco sent a notice to customers over the weekend, warning them of a recalled Kool-Aid drink mix.

The affected product is Kool-Aid’s Tropical Punch Mix in an 82.5 oz. container. Only containers with best-by dates of Aug. 31, 2023 and Sept. 1, 2023 are being recalled “due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass.”

Those materials may have been accidentally introduced to the product during the manufacturing process.

Stater Bros, a grocery store chain in Southern California, is also recalling the Kool-Aid Tropical Punch , which they sold in an 8-quart container.

“The company discovered the issue during an internal review at the manufacturing facility,” said Stater Bros. “There have been no consumer complaints and no reports of illness or injury related to this issue to date.”

Chicken patties sold at Trader Joe’s recalled due to presence of bone fragments

The Kraft Heinz Company, which makes Kool-Aid products, says customers can find the best-by date on the bottom of the punch mix’s container.

Customers can return the recalled product to Costco for a full refund.

Kraft Heinz says customers with questions can call (855) 713-9237.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
foodmanufacturing.com

Kraft Heinz Recalls Powdered Beverages for Metal & Glass

Select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023 are being voluntarily recalled in the U.S. due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drink Mix#Weather#Metal#Food Drink#Nexstar#Kool Aid#Stater Bros#Trader Joe#The Kraft Heinz Company#Kraft Heinz#Ktab
CBS LA

Target To Close All Stores On Thanksgiving Day Permanently Moving Forward

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Target announced Monday that it will close all its stores on Thanksgiving Day this year and beyond, joining other large retailers who have made a similar decision. Target decided to close on Thanksgiving last November, during the height of the pandemic. Earlier this year, it announced it would close on Thanksgiving Day again. On Monday, however, the company went a step further and said that it would close its stores on every Thanksgiving Day moving forward. Target CEO Brian Cornell said the move was in response to the overwhelmingly positive response it received from employees. “Today, I’m making it official:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Urgent Kool-Aid Recall Announced

Kraft-Heinz, the maker of Kool-Aid, has announced an urgent recall on the popular drink mix due to some of the Kool-Aid items potentially containing glass or metal particles. According to BGR, Kraft-Heinz maintains that the particles do not pose a serious threat if ingested, however, the recall is in place out of an abundance of caution and consumers are being urged to check their pantries.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
Parents Magazine

Kraft Heinz Recalls Kool-Aid, Country Time Drink Mixes Due to Glass and Metal Fragments

Kraft Heinz has issued a recall for certain Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid powdered drink mixes due to the possible presence of very small pieces of metal and glass. The recall, which has been shared via notices from Costco and Southern California grocery chain Stater Bros, includes 19-ounce, 82-ounce, and "on-the-go sticks" that may have been exposed to small glass and metal particles during production. Currently, no injuries or consumer complaints have been reported.
FOOD SAFETY
theacorn.com

Tainted Kool-Aid pulled at Westlake Costco

Two popular drink mixes are being recalled by Costco and Stater Bros. stores after third-party examiners reported finding foreign material in the products, “specifically very small pieces of metal or glass,” to use the manufacturer’s words. The affected units are Kool- Aid Tropical Punch and Country Time lemonade with “Best...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KFOR

KFOR

392
Followers
502
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR.com News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy