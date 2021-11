Kathryn Busby has been named president of original programming at Starz. “Kathryn is an incredible well-seasoned executive who has a long-running track record of developing series with unique voices,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz. “We are excited to welcome her to the STARZ team where I know she’ll be instrumental in furthering the company’s commitment to deliver programming for women and underrepresented audiences.” In her new role, Busby will be responsible for leading the programming and development team at Starz and delivering on its programming mandate committed to narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences. Busby was previously...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO