A Second Woman May Be Naturally Cured of HIV

 3 days ago
A second elite controller appears to have eliminated HIV without antiretroviral treatment, and may even have achieved a natural cure, according to a new report in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Although such individuals are rare, they offer clues that could help researchers find a cure for other people living with...

www.poz.com

Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify second HIV patient whose body appears to have rid itself of the virus

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body's immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a cure for type 2 diabetes

In a new study from the Technion, researchers developed a novel approach to treating type 2 diabetes is being developed. The disease, caused by insulin resistance and reduction of cells’ ability to absorb sugar, is characterized by increased blood sugar levels. Its long-term complications include heart disease, strokes, damage to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19: The Older You Are, the More Antibodies You Have – Better Protection Against Delta Variant

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal’s Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

When cancer “met” its match: New study shows metformin-dependent antitumor immunity

Modern medicine has made slow progress in combating the menace of cancer. With all the permutations and combinations of cancer affecting millions of people worldwide, a blanket, yet targeted therapy would be ideal. Recently, certain drugs like metformin, which is used to treat lifestyle diseases like type 2 diabetes mellitus, have been found to have anti-cancer effects. Use of metformin appears to bolster anti-tumor immunity. However, the underlying immunological mechanisms have eluded scientists till date.
CANCER
New York Post

HIV patient ‘cured’ herself without treatment, study suggests

An Argentinian woman appears to have been naturally “cured” of HIV despite not being on medication, according to scientists who hailed the case as a “rare” hope for the nearly 38 million people infected with the virus. The 30-year-old mom has been dubbed the “Esperanza patient” after the town where...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Repurposing a Familiar Drug for COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, there’s a need for new and better treatments for people infected with SARS-CoV-2 who develop COVID-19 In a new study, a well-known and widely available drug called disulfiram, used to treat alcoholism, shows potential as a treatment for COVID-19 In the retrospective analysis, veterans taking...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

In Extremely Rare Case, a Woman With HIV Has 'Cleared' The Virus Without Treatment

An anonymous woman from Argentina has become only the second person known to ever show no detectable traces of an HIV infection without receiving a stem cell transplantation treatment to cure it. The so-called 'Esperanza patient', named after her hometown in Argentina, was first diagnosed with HIV-1 in 2013 – but after eight years of follow-up checks and a total of 10 commercial viral load tests, there appears to be no sign of active viral infection in her body, nor any evidence of HIV-1-associated disease. While the woman's case recalls some other famous patients who made headlines for seemingly beating the infection –...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Common blood pressure drug does not slow down the progression of more advanced Alzheimer's, study finds

New research led by the University of Bristol, has shown the drug losartan, normally used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension), is not effective in slowing down the progression of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in people with mild-to-moderate disease after 12 months of treatment. However, the drug could still be of benefit if prescribed for longer and if given to people with very early disease. The findings are from the phase 2 multi-center clinical trial known as RADAR ((Reducing pathology in Alzheimer's Disease through Angiotensin taRgeting).
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Common disinfectant may lead to superbug mutation

We tend to think of disinfectants as our allies in the fight against disease, a feeling that may never have been stronger than during the COVID-19 pandemic. But now a groundbreaking Macquarie University study has found a commonly used disinfectant may be a double agent, blocking antibiotics from working and even promoting antibiotic resistance.
SCIENCE
NBC News

Woman’s own immune system has possibly cured her of HIV

A woman in Argentina has become only the second documented person whose own immune system may have cured her of HIV. Researchers have dubbed the 30-year-old mother, who was first diagnosed with HIV in 2013, the “Esperanza patient,” after the town in Argentina where she lives. In English, “esperanza” means “hope.”
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists develop a new COVID vaccine for older people

Despite great progress with SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, there is still a need for more effective vaccine strategies in older adults, who tend to have weaker immune responses to vaccination. In a new study from Boston Children’s Hospital, researchers described a protein-based vaccine, paired with custom adjuvants, that can be manufactured at...
SCIENCE
megadoctornews.com

Popular heart failure drug no better than older drug in sickest patients

Newswise — A new study led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that a widely used heart failure drug named sacubitril/valsartan is no better than valsartan alone in patients with severe heart failure. The study also provides evidence that the treatment with valsartan may be slightly safer for patients with advanced heart failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

 https://www.poz.com

