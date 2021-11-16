LA VERNE, CA — Khary Sanders has been named the SCIAC Football Defensive Athlete of the Week the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced today. Sanders helped La Verne seal a thrilling, 38-37 SCIAC win over Pomona-Pitzer. With just one second remaining in the contest and the Sagehens attempting a game-winning 46-yard field goal, Sanders broke through the line and got a hand on the ball to block the kick and seal the victory for the Leopards. Earlier in the contest, the defensive lineman dropped back into coverage and picked off a pass that set up a La Verne scoring drive. He also finished with three tackles in the win.

LA VERNE, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO