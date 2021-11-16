ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
republictimes.net

Paige Montgomery | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School volleyball standout Paige Montgomery. The senior outside hitter leads the Bulldogs in kills this season with 218. Montgomery, a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville commit, is also among the team leaders this season in points with 144 and digs with 293.
WATERLOO, IL
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Athlete of the Week: Piper Christine

Piper Christine is the 2021 First Team Mountain Leauge All-Star. Christine was also a key asset to the Lady Eagles’ offense and defense this past season. Eagle Eye: How did you first get involved in this sport?. Piper Christine: When I was in 5th grade, I was handed a flyer...
SPORTS
hometownsource.com

Liljegren and Shikenjanski are SAHS Athletes of the Week

After an inconsistence performance while defeating the Mustangs just two weeks earlier, the Stillwater volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 victory over Mounds View in the Section 4AAAA semifinals on Nov. 1 at SAHS. Junior Tori Liljegren contributed a team-high 13 kills as part of an efficient night on the...
STILLWATER, MN
Ozark Sports Zone

Athlete of the Week: Libby Lakey, Dadeville

Qualifying for the state cross country meet is an achievement any runner should be proud of, and it’s an achievement Dadeville’s Libby Lakey has accomplished three times. However, this year’s trip to state means so much more than just another chance to race. Lakey is the top runner on Dadeville’s...
SPORTS
cbs19news

Student Athlete of the Week: Kobe Edmonds

PALMYRA, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- For the past four years, people know when Fluvanna County pops up on the schedule Kobe Edmonds is directing the show. "He's been here for so long it seems like, you just expect him to be on the field or the court," Flucos football coach Michael Morris said, "When you hear Fluvanna whether it's basketball or football, you think of Kobe Edmonds."
HIGH SCHOOL
orangeobserver.com

Athlete of the Week: Veronica Shulman

Veronica Shulman is a sophomore swimmer for the Horizon High School Hawks. Shulman qualified for states last year as a freshman at Windermere before coming to Horizon. She gave the Hawks their first individual district title in the 50-yard freestyle at the Class 2A, District 5 championships Oct. 21, at Rosen Aquatic Center. Shulman posted a time of 25.27 to win the event. She formerly swam with Southwest Aquatics in Winter Garden.
WINDERMERE, FL
WRBL News 3

Athletes of the Week: Pacelli Vikings football

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Pacelli Vikings jumped all over their arch rival Brookstone early in their showdown last Friday night, and never looked back on their way to a stunning 32-0 victory. The win showed the Vikings that they can indeed win the big game. “They did, it was a big game, our team […]
COLUMBUS, GA
KJCT8

Athlete of the Week: Ella Yanowich

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade volleyball is through to the state tournament after dominating at regionals. They hosted 2 matches, won them both handily, and outside hitter Ella Yanowich spiked her way to a clean sweep over Longmont and Falcon. “Ella’s been a staple on our team, she started...
PALISADE, CO
leopardathletics.com

Sanders Named SCIAC Athlete of the Week

LA VERNE, CA — Khary Sanders has been named the SCIAC Football Defensive Athlete of the Week the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced today. Sanders helped La Verne seal a thrilling, 38-37 SCIAC win over Pomona-Pitzer. With just one second remaining in the contest and the Sagehens attempting a game-winning 46-yard field goal, Sanders broke through the line and got a hand on the ball to block the kick and seal the victory for the Leopards. Earlier in the contest, the defensive lineman dropped back into coverage and picked off a pass that set up a La Verne scoring drive. He also finished with three tackles in the win.
LA VERNE, CA
onfocus.news

OnFocus Athlete of the Week, October 31 – November 6

Great athletes and teams are turning in top performances week in and week out. Celebrating these performances is what we do best! Check out the area’s top performances and be sure to cast your vote!. Dorci Walker, Columbus Catholic Volleyball – Walker led the Dons to a successful 28-11 season...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
antigotimes.com

Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Description: Garrett was likely to be an outstanding conference player this year, but suffered a season ending injury in our second game. Since then he has still faithfully attended almost all of our practices and games. Despite his unfortunate circumstances he has maintained a positive attitude, cheering on his teammates all season. Expectations of Athlete of the Week include: Follows athletic code, all passing grades, to class on time and follows school rules.
ANTIGO, WI
Daily News

Athletes of the Week: Christensen, Undem and Motl

Noah Christensen (NDSCS, basketball) After a one-point, five-rebound season debut, Christensen came alive in a 6-for-6 shooting performance at the Buster Gillis Tip-Off Classic. Christensen also led NDSCS with 11 rebounds in game one. Victoria Undem (BRECK, volleyball) An oft-overshadowed threat for the Cowgirls, Undem was a beast blocker during...
SPORTS
cedarville.edu

Ackley, Kelly are NCCAA Athletes of the Week

CEDARVILLE, Ohio - Cedarville's Alayna Ackley and Isaiah Kelly have been chosen the NCCAA Cross Country Athletes of the Week. Both runners paced the Yellow Jackets to impressive finishes in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional leading CU to national championships berths. Ackley, a junior from Hart, Mich., placed 17th...
CEDARVILLE, OH
iBerkshires.com

Gamberoni, DiGrigoli Named Athletes of the Week

One of this week's iBerkshires.com/Southwestern Vermont Health Care Athletes of the Week is done for the fall. The other is on one of a handful of teams still battling to advance in the state tournament. High school golf is done for 2021, and Max DiGrigoli and the Lenox Millionaires went...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wcexaminer.com

Athlete of the Week: Hunter Patterson

Lackawanna Trail football player Hunter Patterson scored three touchdowns in the Lions 41-19 playoff win against Riverside on Friday night. With the win, the Lions advance to host second-seeded Dunmore in the district championship.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
kciiradio.com

JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week

This week’s JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week is WACO football star Jonah Clark. The senior was named defensive MVP of 8-player district 6 and helped the Warriors to a 10-1 campaign. Congrats Jonah!. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
SPORTS
Quad-Cities Times

Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

The Drake University volleyball recruit compiled a state tournament-best 91 kills in three matches at the Class 3A state tournament last week. She had 33 in a quarterfinal win over Mount Vernon, a record 37 in a five-set win over top-ranked Assumption and then 21 in the state final setback to West Delaware. Daufeldt, who finished with 1,819 kills for her career, was named captain of the all-tournament team.
SPORTS
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Athlete of the Week: Pati Cerda

Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years. Athlete of the Week: Pati Cerda. Year: Senior. Sport: Volleyball. Role Model Athlete: Courtney Thompson. Pump-Up Song: Smells Like Teen...
WELLESLEY, MA
