Morgan Stanley's Chief Strategist Was 'Wrong' But Still Sees Lower S&P 500

By Lu Wang
fa-mag.com
 5 days ago

One of Wall Street’s most skeptical stock-market strategists is sticking to his cautious stance even while issuing a mea culpa for his bearish 2021 prediction. “Our S&P 500 price targets proved to be too low -- i.e., wrong,” Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson wrote in a note to...

