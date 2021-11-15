ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rising Inflation Data Boost Treasury Yields

By John V. Miller, Anders S. Persson
fa-mag.com
 5 days ago

• Most fixed income market segments weakened, including mortgage-backed securities, investment grade and high yield corporates, preferreds, convertibles and emerging markets. • Loans had positive total returns, while high yield corporates and emerging markets both outperformed versus similar-duration Treasuries despite their negative total returns. •...

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Treasury Securities#Treasury Department#Interest Rates#U S Treasury
fa-mag.com

Inflation And Investing

Inflation and what it means for investing is one of the biggest issues I have been hearing about recently. The topic can generate quite a bit of anxiety. But before we start to worry, let’s take some time to understand what actually happens when inflation hits the economy. Then we can panic—or not.
BUSINESS
fa-mag.com

Wharton's Siegel Urges Faster Taper After Nailing Inflation Call

The Federal Reserve needs to accelerate its timeline to tighten monetary policy because rising prices show no sign of easing anytime soon, said Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Siegel, who last year predicted a run-up in consumer prices when few others did,...
BUSINESS
NBC New York

Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Eye Fed Chair Decision

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday, with investors keeping an eye on who will be named Federal Reserve chair. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4.8 basis points to 1.539%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell by 6.6 basis points to 1.907%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
fa-mag.com

Fed's Waller Favors Faster Taper On Inflation Surge

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the U.S. central bank may have to quicken the wind-down of its asset purchases and pivot off near-zero interest rates faster if job growth remains robust with inflation far above the central bank’s 2% target. “The rapid improvement in the labor market and the...
BUSINESS
fa-mag.com

Muni-Bond Appeal For Wealthy Seen Easing With A Higher SALT Cap

The revival of proposals in Congress to increase the cap on state and local tax deductions threatens to erode some of the demand in the $4 trillion municipal bond market from rich Americans. Democrats are deciding between at least two proposals to change the limit imposed in the 2017 tax...
INCOME TAX
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield inches lower after jobless claims data is about as expected

U.S. Treasury yields remained little changed on Thursday after weekly jobless claims data came in line with expectations. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2.4 basis points to 1.58%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3.1 basis points lower to 1.966%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
CNN

Here's when high inflation will come to an end

Mark Zandi is chief economist of Moody's Analytics. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. We can't catch a break. Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in the spring of 2020, the United States has suffered hundreds of thousands of deaths due to the virus and lost millions of jobs. There was much hope the pandemic would soon be behind us when the vaccines were rolled out this spring, but no such luck. The Delta variant of the virus hit us hard this fall, costing more lives and doing more economic damage, this time by igniting long-dormant inflation.
BUSINESS
The Independent

US average 30-year mortgage rate back up over 3% this week

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week, with the main 30-year rate inching back up over 3%.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark home loan jumped to a still-low 3.1% from 2.98% last week. A year ago at this time the rate was 2.72%.The rate for a 15-year loan, popular with homeowners refinancing their mortgages, rose to 2.39% from 2.27% last week. It stood at 2.28% a year ago.As the job market has improved and demand for products and services continues to be red-hot, the Federal Reserve earlier this month...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy