Soros Reveals Four New Bets; Raises Stakes in Property And Bank Stocks

By Pierre Paulden
fa-mag.com
 5 days ago

Soros Fund Management increased its bets on real estate and financial stocks during the last quarter, while the value of its U.S. equity portfolio dipped to less than $5 billion. George Soros’s investment firm disclosed new positions...

www.fa-mag.com

