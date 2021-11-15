ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Walton Family Cuts EM Stock Exposure, Adds To Short-Term Bond ETFs

By Miles Weiss, Devon Pendleton
fa-mag.com
 5 days ago

An investment firm for the Walton family disclosed that it cut exposure to emerging market stocks and bought short-term Treasury funds. WIT LLC, an acronym for the Walton Investment Team, held about $5 billion in U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds at the end of last quarter, according to a regulatory filing...

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Stocks to Sell as They Notch New Lows

The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Walton
Woonsocket Call

The Short-Term Trend Is Pointing Lower

The market's short-term trend is now pointing lower, although not all the charts agree. The broader market is clearly suffering, but the large-cap market leaders continue to behave well.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.71% to $1,137.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $106.43 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etfs#Treasury#Wit Llc#Ishares#Walmart Inc#Sec#Bloomberg News
Seekingalpha.com

Investors Embrace Inflation Protected Bond ETFs In October

For the third consecutive month, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, but they injected only $317 million into conventional funds for October. Investors were net purchasers of mutual fund assets for the third month in a row, but they injected only $317 million into the conventional fund business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for October. For the seventh month running, stock and mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$28.0 billion). Despite the Treasury yield curve flattening for the month, the fixed income funds macro-group took in net new money for the eighteenth consecutive month, taking in $15.4 billion for October. Money market funds (+$12.9 billion) attracted net new money for the third straight month. Over the last 10 months, conventional stock and mixed-assets funds handed back $244.9 billion, while bond and money market funds attracted $434.5 billion and $213.1 billion, respectively, of net new money.
STOCKS
fa-mag.com

Muni-Bond Appeal For Wealthy Seen Easing With A Higher SALT Cap

The revival of proposals in Congress to increase the cap on state and local tax deductions threatens to erode some of the demand in the $4 trillion municipal bond market from rich Americans. Democrats are deciding between at least two proposals to change the limit imposed in the 2017 tax...
INCOME TAX
etftrends.com

Access blockchain and cryptocurrency exposure with ETF simplicity

Multiple ways to access digital assets. As the space has grown, investors now have more ways to access digital assets. ETFs provide an efficient way to invest. ETFs can provide investors with exposure to different aspects of the digital asset ecosystem, all through well-known vehicles that are efficient to own and trade.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
fa-mag.com

Fed's Waller Favors Faster Taper On Inflation Surge

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the U.S. central bank may have to quicken the wind-down of its asset purchases and pivot off near-zero interest rates faster if job growth remains robust with inflation far above the central bank’s 2% target. “The rapid improvement in the labor market and the...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Treasury Bond ETFs Strengthen as COVID-19 Lockdowns Add to Safety Bets

Treasury bond exchange traded funds strengthened on Friday as investors rushed to safety in response to another round of COVID-19 lockdown measures in Europe that weighed on the global economic outlook. On Friday, the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGIT) was up 0.1%, and the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury...
MARKETS
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy