Jersey City Medical Center and CarePoint Health-Christ Hospital merit passing grades for safety according to the rating organization Leapfrog. Leapfrog grades close to 3,000 hospitals across the nation twice annually and utilizes 30 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and information from other supplemental data sources. It relies upon the help of an expert panel of physicians affiliated with Harvard University, Stanford University and the Center for Disease Control, among others.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO