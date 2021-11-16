New WhatsApp Desktop app now available

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/your-phone-is-listening-heres-how-to-protect-your-privacy. Okay, it’s storytime. I was out with a friend on a Sunday morning enjoying a delicious brunch with some bloody marys and casual conversation. I briefly spoke about how I’ve been wanting a stand-up paddleboard this summer to enjoy more time under the sun. When I got home with a full belly I posted up on the couch, pulled out my phone, started scrolling through Instagram, and noticed a few stand-up paddleboard ads in my feed. I thought to myself, “What in the world? I was just talking about paddleboards with my friend! Is my phone listening to me?”

