Retired John Deere employee explains why UAW members are not backing down

By Stephanie Johnson
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Wednesday, United Auto Workers union members will vote on the third preliminary contract agreement between John Deere after members rejected two prior proposals. A retired John Deere employee understands why employees are still on the picket lines after a month on strike.

“These were essential employees during the pandemic and they would like to be paid like they were essential to John Deere,” said retired John Deere employee Steve Goodner. “It’s hard work. We don’t make toothpicks. We make big heavy machinery.”

Goodner worked for the company for 45 years. He says the company experienced strikes about benefits in the 1980s.

“Mainly economic reasons, benefits. I remember distinctly voting on [if] we want[ed] to have dental insurance [and] vision,” said Goodner.

Now, Deere workers are fighting for higher wages. So far, UAW members have voted against two prior agreements. On Wednesday, they will vote on a third agreement that the union says included modest modifications.

John Deere says the third agreement is its best and final offer. However, Goodner believes UAW members have the upper hand.

“Economically, things have fallen John Deere’s way over the last contracts,” said Goodner. “This time, everything is different. [John Deere] is short of help, and they’ve got lots of orders for machinery that they can’t fill, and everybody is looking for workers.”

Goodner thinks if John Deere provided higher pay, the company’s search for employees would end.

“A substantial wage increase for these people, substantial, not a couple of bucks this year and a buck next year. They would like a substantial raise this year,” Goodner said.

bleedingheartland.com

What UAW members gained with five-week strike

Iowa’s largest strike in decades is over after nearly five weeks. About 10,000 United Auto Workers members, including nearly 7,000 in Iowa, ratified the latest tentative agreement with John Deere by a vote of 61 percent to 39 percent on November 17. The offer was only marginally different from the...
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Vote ends UAW strike against John Deere

WATERLOO – Striking John Deere workers will be back on the job after the United Auto Workers agreed to the company’s most recent offer Wednesday night. Companywide, the third tentative agreement was approved 61% to 39%, according to a post on the Waterloo-based UAW Local 838 Facebook page. Locally, Waterloo...
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

UAW union employees vote to accept John Deere contract

ANKENY, Iowa — Union workers for John Deere will be going back to work after accepting the latest contract from the company. On Wednesday night, United Auto Workers voted on the third contract offered by John Deere. Of those who voted, 61% voted yes and 39% voted no. The UAW...
ANKENY, IA
State
Iowa State
CNN

Strike at John Deere to end as UAW members ratify contract offer

New York (CNN Business) — More than 10,000 workers at John Deere will end a five-week strike and return to work after voting nearly two-to-one in favor of an offer very similar to one they rejected at the start of this month. The United Auto Workers union announced Wednesday that...
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

UAW strikers return to work at Deere

About 10,100 UAW workers left the picket lines and returned to work Thursday morning, ending a five-week long strike. Union members resumed work at 12 John Deere facilities across Iowa, Illinois and Kansas after voting to approve a third and “final” offer from the Moline-based agricultural manufacturer. Other than minor...
WATERLOO, IA
John Deere
KCCI.com

Union vote could end monthlong John Deere strike

ANKENY, Iowa — United Auto Workers members are preparing to vote on a third contract offer. If it passes, it would end themore than monthlong strike. Picketing will be suspended starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday so workers can go vote on the new offer. Voting on the new contract offer starts at 10 a.m.
POLK COUNTY, IA
agdaily.com

Strike is over: John Deere reaches agreement with employees

Third time’s the charm. Late Wednesday night, John Deere and the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) announced the employees approved the third negotiated agreement by a majority vote of 61 percent. After a five week strike, John Deere-employed UAW members ratified the six-year...
ktvo.com

John Deere employees return to work after 5-week strike

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Deere and Company workers are back to work after a five-week strike. A majority of UAW members, 61%, voted in favor of the third tentative agreement. “Here in Ottumwa, overwhelmingly people want to get back to work,” said UAW Local 74 member Chris Laursen. “I think the important thing to note is Deere needs us to build their products, were here, we need them for employment. We met a resolution I think it was a win for, I think it was a win for labor. UAW Deere workers were glad to spearhead that.”
OTTUMWA, IA
KCRG.com

UAW releases contract summary in third proposed contract

WATEERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - UAW leaders have posted details on John Deere’s new and final contract offer. Worker have now gone on strike for more than a month. Union members will vote on the contract Wednesday. The union described the new proposal as the company’s “last, best and final offer.” It would cover more than 10-thousand Deere workers at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.
Quad Cities Onlines

The Deere-UAW strike is over. Now what?

About 10,100 UAW workers left the picket lines and returned to work Thursday morning, ending a five-week strike against Deere & Co. International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America resumed work at 12 John Deere facilities across Iowa, Illinois and Kansas, after voting to approve a third and "final" offer from the Moline-based agricultural manufacturer.
MOLINE, IL
kcur.org

John Deere and UAW reach terms, end strike with immediate 10% pay boost

United Auto Workers members at John Deere are back at work after ending their 5-week strike Wednesday night. United Auto Workers members at tractor-maker John Deere are back at work after ending their strike by approving a new contract with increases in pay and benefits. Operations resumed on the third...
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

What's in the UAW's new contract with Deere

Here’s an analysis of what's in the new contract with Deere and Co. approved Wednesday by UAW workers. Workers will receive an immediate 10% increase in wages in the first year and an additional 5% in the third and fifth years. Cost of living adjustments will be made every three...
WATERLOO, IA
Reuters

Striking workers set for crucial vote as Deere mulls options

Nov 17 (Reuters) - About 10,000 striking workers at Deere & Co will vote again on Wednesday to approve or reject a modified contract proposed by the company, as the longest strike in more than three decades forces the world’s largest farm equipment maker to consider other options. Deere has...
