Eureka, CA

AHHS needs winter items for the homeless

By Christinna Bautista
 3 days ago
EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- November is National Homeless Awareness Month, and the local organization Affordable Homeless Housing Alternatives is currently at the courthouse to provide public awareness on the homeless crisis.

And to encourage community members to volunteer and help in endeavors that help fight poverty, hunger, and homelessness at the local level.

AHHS will be hosting a drive and receiving donations to obtain winter items for the homeless population.

“Hats, jackets, socks, we need men’s T-shirts, men’s clothes, and men’s pants especially and socks, blankets and the kind of things that are going to help us get us through the winter without shelter,” said Nezzie Wade, President for AHHS.

For more information, you can visit Ahha.humbco@gmail.com or call (707)298-1466.

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

