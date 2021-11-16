ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Huntingdon, PA

Norwin School Board Votes For ‘Parent Choice’ Mask Policy

By Jennifer Borrasso
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ga6l8_0cxigpdZ00

By: Meghan Schiller, Jennifer Borrasso, and Chris Hoffman

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – One of the region’s largest school districts took a vote on requiring face masks for the next few months or voting for “parent choice.”

On Monday, the Norwin school board voted nearly unanimously to continue what the district announced last week: masks are optional.

“Everyone should have the right to choose,” parent Lisa Lio said. “This is America.”

“I’m thoroughly disappointed,” parent Amber Keefer said. “It is exactly what I expected. However, this administration has proven that they have no regard for science or legal mandates.”

Regarding face masks, the school board chose between continuing the “parent choice” option or complying with the statewide mask mandate in schools until Jan 17, when the decision shifts over to local school leaders.

WATCH: Meghan Schiller Reports

In the end, the board voted for “parent choice.” There were two dissenters.

Last week after a Commonwealth Court judge ruled to overturn the statewide mask mandate last week, calling it void, Norwin Superintendent Jeff Taylor followed and sent a message to families saying face coverings would be optional.

But the state challenged the decision and put a stay on the order, meaning the mandate would stay in place throughout the legal proceedings.

WATCH: Chris Hoffman Reports

The superintendent and school board members did not speak on Monday, only the solicitor.

“If the Commonwealth Court either approves this stay or on appeal, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court specifically orders that a stay remains in place pending a Supreme Court review, the district will revert back to its prior practice.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Lawsuit: School System Excluded White Students From Events, Banned ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Phrase

WELLESLEY, Mass. (CBS Boston) – A non-profit group representing three Massachusetts families has filed a federal lawsuit against Wellesley Public Schools claiming the district violated the constitutional rights of their students. According to the suit, Wellesley held racially segregated events for students where certain students were invited but white students were specifically excluded.
WELLESLEY, MA
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: School board member rushes, tries to attack parent challenging school mask mandates

An Indiana school board member was caught on video rushing at a parent during a contentious school board meeting on Monday before being held back by a school resource officer. WTHR reported that during a meeting of the Shenandoah school board, parent Jason Greer gave a presentation about the effects of masking on children’s oxygen levels when the presentation turned to name-calling between Greer and Alan Troxell, the school board’s assistant secretary. At one point, Troxell said “I don’t want to listen because you don’t make sense” to which Greer replied by calling Troxell an “idiot.” After being called an “idiot,” Troxell then got out of his seat and began rushing towards the parent.
EDUCATION
thedp.com

Commonwealth Court overturns Pennsylvania's school mask mandate

Pennsylvania’s school mask mandate has been struck down by the Commonwealth Court, which claimed that the Health Secretary did not have the authority to issue the requirement. In a decision made on Wednesday, the court ruled that acting Health Secretary Alison Beam was not permitted to issue the mask requirement...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Substitute teacher says she’s barred from teaching after losing Pickerington School Board election

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A substitute teacher for Pickerington Schools said she’s been banned from teaching in her district after attempting to run for her local school board. “It’s time to bring awareness to situations such as this,” said substitute teacher Christian Johnson. For three years, Johnson has been a substitute teacher in the Pickerington […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
North Huntingdon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
North Huntingdon, PA
Government
WFMZ-TV Online

Wilson School Board votes 7-2 to adopt controversial equity policy

SPRING TWP., Pa. – After months of hearing concerns and objections from parents, the Wilson School Board voted 7-2 Monday night to adopt an equity policy. Board members Michael Martin and Jay Nigrini cast the dissenting votes. The policy states that the district shall be committed to identifying and addressing...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwin School Board#Kdka#The Commonwealth Court
WTAJ

Local school districts respond after Pa. court voids school mask mandate

(WTAJ)– Local school districts are responding after the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court voided the mandate requiring masks in public schools. The Cameron County School District said in a statement that until further notice, masking is still optional for all students and staff on district property. Masking will still be required on district transportation. “As always, the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
stardem.com

Parents go after union stranglehold on school boards

Parents who never imagined running for office battled to win seats on local school boards last week; they won some, but lost many. Their fiercest opponents were the teachers unions. The media portrayed these school board races as culture wars, but more than anything they were struggles by parents to...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
southeastarrow.com

Schools face a “Great Resignation” with educators leaving classrooms

As schools and businesses reopen, employers are struggling to get back to “normal” in their businesses. One profession feeling the pinch is education. School districts are battling to keep up with the demand for educators in schools, including the need for substitute teachers, cafeteria staff and janitorial staff. In an...
EDUCATION
Herald Ledger

Graves County Schools moving to mask-optional policy

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Starting Tuesday, Nov. 16, masks will be optional inside Graves County Schools' buildings. The district announced the change in a Facebook post Monday. Graves County Schools made the decision to stop requiring masks indoors because the county has gone two weeks in a row with incidence rates below 20 average daily cases per 100,000 population.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Community Impact Nashville

Williamson County Schools board votes to end mask requirement

Officials with Williamson County Schools voted Nov. 15 to remove its mask requirement for students and staff. In a 7-5 vote, the district's board of education voted on a measure that would end a mask mandate that had been in effect for the past several weeks. Officials had discussed removing the requirement during its most recent board work session; however legislative action from Gov. Bill Lee and a federal lawsuit regarding school mandates cast some doubt over whether the requirement should be removed.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
CBS Miami

School Board Votes To Make Masks Optional For All Broward Public School Students

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board voted Tuesday to make masks optional for all students in public schools beginning November 20. The vote followed a recommendation from interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, who noted the continued decline in the COVID infection rate, no increase in the quarantine rate after masks became optional at the high school level, and because the district is offering kid-size dose vaccines at elementary and middle schools starting this week. “Most of our high schoolers still continued to want to wear the face coverings. For the ones who chose not to, they were allowed not to....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
theelectricgf.com

GFPS board considering revisions to board policy for masks

During the Nov. 8 school board, the board will consider revisions to Policy 1905, which addresses COVID health protocols such as masks. The board adopted the 1900 series during the pandemic as emergency policies and updated 1905 regarding masks going into this school year. That policy incorporated metrics regarding to...
GREAT FALLS, MT
The Ledger

Polk County School Board nixes mask mandate policy, selects new chairman

LAKELAND – The Polk County School Board tackled a number of topics Tuesday, including choosing a new chairman and vice-chairman, rescinding a board policy that would allow them to invoke a mask mandate during a pandemic, providing raises for non-union staff, and announcing the rollout of a new telehealth system that includes mental health counseling.
POLK COUNTY, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
40K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy