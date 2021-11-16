Norwin School Board Votes For ‘Parent Choice’ Mask Policy

By: Meghan Schiller, Jennifer Borrasso, and Chris Hoffman

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – One of the region’s largest school districts took a vote on requiring face masks for the next few months or voting for “parent choice.”

On Monday, the Norwin school board voted nearly unanimously to continue what the district announced last week: masks are optional.

“Everyone should have the right to choose,” parent Lisa Lio said. “This is America.”

“I’m thoroughly disappointed,” parent Amber Keefer said. “It is exactly what I expected. However, this administration has proven that they have no regard for science or legal mandates.”

Regarding face masks, the school board chose between continuing the “parent choice” option or complying with the statewide mask mandate in schools until Jan 17, when the decision shifts over to local school leaders.

In the end, the board voted for “parent choice.” There were two dissenters.

Last week after a Commonwealth Court judge ruled to overturn the statewide mask mandate last week, calling it void, Norwin Superintendent Jeff Taylor followed and sent a message to families saying face coverings would be optional.

But the state challenged the decision and put a stay on the order, meaning the mandate would stay in place throughout the legal proceedings.

The superintendent and school board members did not speak on Monday, only the solicitor.

“If the Commonwealth Court either approves this stay or on appeal, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court specifically orders that a stay remains in place pending a Supreme Court review, the district will revert back to its prior practice.”