Wyoming Republican party stops recognizing Liz Cheney as member

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
The vote was the Wyoming party’s second rebuke of Liz Cheney over her criticism of Donald Trump.

The Wyoming Republican party will no longer recognize Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP in a rebuke over her vote to impeach Donald Trump over his role in the 6 January insurrection.

The vote by the state party central committee followed votes by local GOP officials in about one-third of Wyoming’s 23 counties to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican.

The vote is the group’s second formal rebuke for her criticism of Trump. In February, the Wyoming GOP central committee voted overwhelmingly to censure Cheney, Wyoming’s lone US representative.

Cheney has described her vote to impeach Trump as an act of conscience in defense of the constitution. Trump “incited the mob” and “lit the flame” of that day’s events, Cheney said after the attack.

It was “laughable” for anybody to suggest Cheney isn’t a “conservative Republican”, said Cheney’s spokesperson, Jeremy Adler, on Monday.

“She is bound by her oath to the constitution. Sadly, a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle and instead allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man,” Adler added.

Cheney is now facing at least four Republican opponents in the 2022 primary, including the Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, whom Trump has endorsed. Hageman in a statement called the latest state GOP central committee vote “fitting”, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

“Liz Cheney stopped recognizing what Wyomingites care about a long time ago. When she launched her war against President Trump, she completely broke with where we are as a state,” Hageman said.

In May, Republicans in Washington DC removed Cheney from a top congressional GOP leadership position after she continued to criticize Trump’s false claims that voter fraud cost him re-election.

Cheney had survived an earlier attempt to remove her as chairwoman of the House Republican conference, a role that shapes GOP messaging in the chamber.

Comments / 1396

Bethumm
2d ago

Hilarious. The article is as one-sided as usual. She dug her grave, she can lie in it. No poor, poor Liz....better yet, let the dems have her, oh wait, they don't want her either 😅🤣😂

Reply(63)
292
Gladhe8her
2d ago

Yet she thinks she is going to be re-elected. Ah NO. She's toast. Maybe she should switch parties and see how far she gets then. She could always join the cast at the "VIEW".

Reply(87)
241
Tina Kelly
3d ago

cant blame them she done it ,because she didnt like #45,because he couldnt be bought.he worked basically for free.

Reply(103)
290
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Guardian

The Guardian

