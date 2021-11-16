ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Denies Meredith Marks’ Retail Theft Accusation: ‘It’s Bulls–t’

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocbBp_0cxielQJ00
Chad Kirkland/Bravo (2)

Defending her honor. Jen Shah emphatically denied Meredith Marks‘ claim that one of her assistants stole a handbag from her Utah boutique.

“If that’s the truth, bitch, call the police,” the reality star star, 48, said during the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after show on Sunday, November 14. “Call 9-1-1. If someone stole from you, call 9-1-1. Or, if you think [it’s] someone on my team, why wouldn’t you call me? Why wouldn’t you call me? Because it’s bulls–t. We literally were in there to support your little 200-square-foot swap meet.”

During Sunday’s episode of RHOSLC, the jewelry designer, 49, claimed that one of her employees opened her Park City, Utah, store for Shah and her assistants after hours in September 2020. The employee later called Marks and told her that the group spent “a few hundred dollars” in the boutique, adding that a green clutch was missing after they left.

Marks told the employee to text and ask if Shah had borrowed the clutch, and the next day, Shah’s assistant returned the bag to the store. The episode also included security footage showing an unidentified man walking out with the bag and bringing it back at a later date.

“Jen did not walk out with a bag,” Marks said during one of episode’s confessionals. “But what really didn’t sit well with me is she kept someone who she knew did take something out of my store in her employment. That’s not my friend.”

After the episode aired, Shah denied the claims via social media and reposted messages from Murilo Bueno, the assistant whose face was blurred out in the security footage. In a statement posted via Twitter and Instagram, Bueno claimed that the footage was “twisted and chopped,” adding that the green clutch ended up in Shah’s shopping bag by mistake.

“I have always been very respectful and careful with my actions and would never jeopardize my well being by stealing anything,” Bueno wrote. “I know my truth and my character but I couldn’t let the lies go passed by and not address it.”

In a separate Instagram Stories post, Shah thanked her followers for sticking up for her after Marks’ accusation, which came during the same episode that documented Shah’s March arrest for fraud and money laundering. The Bravo personality, whose trial is set to begin next year, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“Y’all see who these ladies really are,” she wrote. “They have zero compassion for me and my family. It takes an evil person to take delight in what we’re going through. I’m 💯 innocent and I hope the ladies each learn a valuable lesson from this & stop judging others.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Decider

‘RHOSLC’: Was Jen Shah’s “Internal Bleeding” Lie Actually Brilliant?!

It was one of the most riveting scenes in Real Housewives history, as last night we watched exactly what happened when the feds came for Jen Shah as The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast prepared to depart for their trip to Aspen. This, of course, sets in motion the rest of the season as the women search for answers to many questions, but let’s start with one big one.
TV SHOWS
People

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker: Victims of Jen Shah's Alleged Marketing Scam Speak Out

Jen Shah's legal troubles will be investigated in a new documentary from Hulu and ABC News. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 48, and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested and charged in March with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing — through which they allegedly victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55 — and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. The two pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in April.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
US Magazine

Jen Shah’s Alleged Victims Speak Out in New Documentary Trailer: ‘Would You Do This to Your Mother?’

Another Housewife is getting the documentary treatment. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is the focus of a new film coming to Hulu later this month. The Housewife and the Shah Shocker, premiering on Monday, November 29, will feature interviews with Housewives commentators as well as friends and family who know Shah, 48. According to a press release, the film will also include interviews with Penny Jo Pucket and Marie Walker, two of the alleged victims of the suspected telemarketing scheme that led to the reality star’s March arrest.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
State
Utah State
wmleader.com

Jen Shah said husband had ‘internal bleeding’

Not her most Shah-mazing moment. Sunday night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” saw Jen Shah tell her castmates that her husband, Sharrieff Shah Sr., was suffering from “internal bleeding” — an excuse she used to get out of a group trip to Vail, Colo., as federal agents were on their way to arrest her.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Ok Magazine

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah's Alleged Involvement In Telemarketing Scheme To Be Explored In New Hulu Documentary 'The Housewife & The Shah Shocker’

The Jen Shah saga just got a whole lot juicer. After The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member along with business partner Stuart Smith were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering for their alleged roles in a long-running telemarketing scheme — a new Hulu documentary will uncover the truth behind the headline making scandal.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Lisa Barlow Never Questioned Jen Shah’s Business Prior To The Arrest

On the most recent episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, we finally saw what we all came for. The arrest of housewives star Jen Shah. Ok, we didn’t see the arrest itself. But we did see her fleeing the scene of a cast trip before the feds could catch up with her. Jen […] The post Lisa Barlow Never Questioned Jen Shah’s Business Prior To The Arrest appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Bravo#Rhoslc
Variety

‘Real Housewives’ Star Jen Shah’s Legal Problems to Be Focus of ABC News Original for Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

A new Hulu Original by ABC News will focus on the potentially catastrophic allegations against Jen Shah, a star of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” who was arrested and indicted for fraud and money laundering in March. Shah, who is facing up to 30 years in prison, has been accused of running a telemarketing scheme that defrauded older people by selling “lead lists” for nonexistent business opportunities. The program, called “The Housewife & the Shah Shocker,” follows the success of “The Housewife & the Hustler,” a Hulu Original in June that focused on the allegations against Erika and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
blackchronicle.com

The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City: Did Meredith Marks Know About Jen?

After Jen Shah was taken into federal custody, one of her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City castmates was curiously calm and viewers are wondering why. On Sunday’s episode of #RHOSLC, viewers saw the continuation of Shah’s arrest for alleged fraud, and one of her castmates acting completely unfazed by it. As previously reported Jen was seen alongside fellow housewives boarding a bus to travel to Vail, Colorado for a cast trip when she got a mysterious phone call.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Noelle Robinson Just Shared a Surprising Update on Her Life Today

Noelle Robinson, who has been keeping busy lately with her modeling and acting career in Los Angeles, has taken up an impressive new hobby! The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter, who moved into her “dream apartment” in the city several months ago, took to Instagram recently to share an update on her latest endeavor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy