With the holidays coming up, Washington health officials are urging caution for those who plan to travel for Thanksgiving and Christmas. But how concerned should people be?. According to a Wednesday briefing from the state Department of Health, Washington’s COVID rates have continued to trend in the right direction, although the possibility remains for a winter surge. As state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah pointed out, COVID rates at this time are similar to where they were in November of 2020. Last year’s holiday season then led to a sizable surge in cases.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO