This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. I'm a true Final Fantasy fan who grew up with the original Final Fantasy VII. There was nothing else like it, and I was engrossed in the plot. So, I couldn't wait to play Final Fantasy VII: Remake when it came out, which I did once I finally got a PlayStation 5. One thing that stuck out was how gorgeous it was, as well as the excellent voice acting. If you want to revisit your memories of this game in a new way, check out this Amazon deal that will save you $35 on this game today.

