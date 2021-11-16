ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia-Pittsburgh Kickoff Set for 3:30pm, Virginia Tech Game TBD

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago

The UVA football game at Pittsburgh will start at 3:30pm and will be broadcast on ESPN2

The Virginia Cavaliers football game against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday will kickoff at 3:30pm, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The game is taking place at Heinz Field and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The kickoff time for Virginia's regular season finale against Virginia Tech on Saturday has been placed on a six-day hold and will be announced following the conclusion of Saturday's games.

