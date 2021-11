Knight will defend the cage for Monday's road clash with the Rangers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Knight will be making his third straight start with Sergei Bobrovsky (upper body) still dealing with an injury. On the year, the youngster Knight is 4-0-1 with a 2.52 GAA and .918 save percentage in five games. Once Bobrovsky is deemed fit, Knight figures to one again find himself relegated to the No. 2 role, though he could play his way into a few extra appearances throughout the year.

