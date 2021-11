Saad scored twice in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. Saad tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first period with a shorthanded goal, his first such tally since the 2019-20 season. He scored another equalizer in the second period, and the Blues took the lead minutes later on a James Neal goal. Saad is up to three goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in five contests. He'll likely play in a top-six role more often than not.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO