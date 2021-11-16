Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Notches rare goal

Buffalo gave up seven shots to the Penguins while on the power play. Pittsburgh had shorthanded breakaways, 2-on-1’s and a man wide open for a one-timer while down a man. Don Granato talked about after the game and he said many things went into it,
Thomas scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. With Brayden Schenn (upper body) exiting Thursday's contest early, Thomas logged over 20 minutes for the second straight game. The 22-year-old is up to one goal, seven assists, nine shots on net and a plus-4 rating in nine outings. With Schenn and Ryan O'Reilly (COVID-19 protocols) both questionable at best ahead of Sunday's game versus the Ducks, Thomas could receive a top-line assignment -- he'll be worth a look in DFS formats.
Saad scored twice in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. Saad tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first period with a shorthanded goal, his first such tally since the 2019-20 season. He scored another equalizer in the second period, and the Blues took the lead minutes later on a James Neal goal. Saad is up to three goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in five contests. He'll likely play in a top-six role more often than not.
St. Louis Blues (7-1-1, first in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-4-3, fourth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +147, Blues -176; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits the Anaheim Ducks after Brandon Saad scored two goals in the Blues' 5-3 victory against the Sharks. Anaheim finished...
The Boston Bruins captain became the 11th-oldest player in NHL history and the second oldest-player in franchise history to score four goals in a single game Thursday night when he powered the Bruins to a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Bergeron did so at age 36 years and...
SAN JOSE, Calif. — In an ideal world, 21-year-old goalie Joel Hofer gets a season — or two — in the minors, honing his craft, adjusting to the bigger, stronger, faster world that is professional hockey. But as has been frequently the case over the past two years, COVID had...
The Penguins are just 14 games into an 82-game season but seeing as – after tonight – 9 of the next 11 games are on the road there is a certain sense of urgency going into tonight’s game against Buffalo at PPG Paints Arena.
The Blue Jackets came back against one of the best teams in the NHL on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena, defeating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2. Gabriel Carlsson got the scoring started in the first period, but it wouldn't have been possible without a beautiful pass from Jakub Voracek, who saw Carlsson streaking through the Avalanche's zone and put the puck on his stick. Carlsson fired a wrister past Avalanche netminder Darcy Kuemper on his blocker side to give the Blue Jackets the advantage. It was the first goal of the season for Carlsson, and the second of his career.
COLUMBUS -- Cole Sillinger scored with 1:02 remaining, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied for a 4-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. Sillinger redirected a shot from the blue line by Yegor Chinakhov. "The puck came around and I tried to find that hole and...
Sillinger scored a goal on five shots in a 4-2 win over Colorado on Saturday. He also chipped in with three hits. Sillinger snapped a 2-2 tie with 1:02 left in the third period, getting his stick on a Yegor Chinakhov shot in the slot for his fourth goal of the year. Sillinger has produced 32 shots on goal through his first 10 NHL games, second-most on the Blue Jackets and second among all NHL rookies. The 18-year-old has six points and 10 PIM overall this season.
Jerry Roberts always believed he could play linebacker at a Power 5 level and when he entered the portal, Arizona was one of the first schools to give him that chance. “The opportunity came about when I entered the transfer portal and I had a cousin (UK commit Andre Stewart) Arizona was recruiting and he had Coach Brown’s phone number,” Roberts said. “My dad sent my film to Coach Brown and he liked what he saw and then it took off from there.
Jordan Binnington made 39 saves and stopped all four shootout attempts as the visiting St. Louis Blues edged the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Tuesday. Ryan O’Reilly scored the only goal in the shootout as the Blues won for the eighth time in 11 games. Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist each in regulation play.
Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Q: Robert Thomas had a great game in Winnipeg, but the more I watch him the more it appears he's not just a pass-first guy and looking to set up, but his shots tend to go directly in the goalie's chest. Will he ever become a scorer?
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his second goal of the game 2:01 into overtime, giving the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. Duchene's wrist shot beat goalie Jordan Binnington on the short side. It was the only shot Nashville had in overtime.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Blue Jackets had a golden opportunity slip right through their fingers Friday night at Nationwide Arena. After scrambling for a pair of goals 22 seconds apart in the second period, pulling them even with the Washington Capitals, the Jackets left with nothing to show for their resilience in a biting 4-3 loss decided on Conor Sheary’s goal late in the third.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex Ovechkin got his 742nd career goal, Conor Sheary scored with 1:22 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 Friday night. Garnet Hathaway scored twice to help Washington get its third straight win. Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots for his first win...
Kuraly scored his first two goals of the season in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals. After managing only one assist through his first 10 games with Columbus, Kuraly broke out Friday and lit the lamp in the first and second periods for the team's first two tallies of the night. The 28-year-old also played his usual physical game, adding three shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating to his ledger, making the offensive eruption a surprising bonus -- one that's unlikely to be repeated any time soon.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brendan Smith scored his first goal of the season with 2:57 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night. Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes, who avoided a second straight loss after holding a lead in third period. Andrei Svechnikov and […]
