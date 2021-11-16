ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Houma Police Officer had portion of ear bitten off during altercation with woman in bar parking lot

By Melody Brown-Peyton
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Houma police officer responding to a group of women fighting at a bar had a large portion of his ear bitten off during a confrontation.

According to Houma Police Facebook , the incident happened Friday just after midnight at Joni B’s Bar on Howard Avenue.

Officers arrived and were attempting to separate several women who were fighting in the parking lot.

During the incident, a woman who police identified as 36-year-old Michelle Smith is accused of biting a large portion of the right ear of one of the officers, who had to be taken to a local hospital and is currently recovering from his injuries.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Smith on one count of second degree battery.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Houma Police Department at (985)-873-6371 or CrimeStoppers Bayou Region at 1800-743-7433.

