Post Malone and the Weeknd Take Each Other Out in Bloody 'One Right Now' Music Video
By Larisha Paul
3 days ago
Whoever is tasked with cleaning up the bloodshed from Post Malone and the Weeknd’s savage new music video for “One Right Now” is really in for a challenge. The Tanu Muino-direct video casts the pair as vengeful enemies in the elabroate scenario....
Big Sean is creating buzz around his upcoming single- literally! The artist covered himself in over 65,000 live bees for his music video for his single ‘What A Life.’. On October 23, Big Sean posted a picture of him covered with bees on Instagram with the following caption: WHAT A LIFE OUT NOW! Video out now!!! In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 🐝’s on me. this not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the 🐝 hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some s*** 😂 WHAT A LIFE VIDEO TOMORROW @ noon! Song out now!!! (Link in bio)
Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Travis Scott provides a one-two punch before the end of the year, Post...
As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Post Malone and The Weeknd‘s collaborative track “One Right Now,” Drake‘s visual for “Knife Talk” with 21 Savage and Project Pat, Travis Scott‘s “ESCAPE PLAN / MAFIA” and Silk Sonic‘s “Smokin’ Out the Window.” Also joining this week’s selection are projects from Aminé, Terrace Martin, Charli XCX x Caroline Polachek x Christine and the Queens, Wande Coal and Omar Apollo x Kali Uchis.
The Queen of Christmas has defrosted and made her long-awaited return with new holiday music, while two Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers teamed up this week to create some magic. But which project is your favorite?. Mariah Carey ushered in Christmas on Friday (Nov. 5) with the release of her newest...
For the last five years, The Weeknd and Post Malone have taken turns dominating the musical landscape to historic measure. Beyond record-setting album sales and chart performance, they current hold the record for the two longest-running, male-led Hot 100 top 10 hits ever – ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Circles’ respectively. With...
Post Malone and the Weeknd have come together for the new single “One Right Now.”. It’s the first major collab from the artists, and the first taste of Posty’s next studio album, which press materials confirm is “coming soon.”. On the synth-tipped song, the pair trade verses about an unfaithful...
The Weeknd and Post Malone have dropped off their latest collaborative track “One Right Now,” which is billed as the first single off Posty’s forthcoming album. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the single features production from Louis Bell, Brian Lee, and Andrew Bolooki and was initially teased by the two artists earlier this week. “One Right Now” follows The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia’s joint effort “Moth to a Flame,” which released in late October, and Posty’s appearance on Young Thug’s “Livin It Up.”
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Post Malone and The Weeknd teamed up for "One Right Now," the second single off of Posty's upcoming fourth studio album. Travis Scott dropped a two-pack of new singles, "ESCAPE PLAN" and "MAFIA." And the Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak team-up, Silk Sonic, released their third single, "Smokin Out the Window," ahead of next week's album release.
As the result of a long-overdue meeting of the minds, Post Malone and The Weeknd have dropped their first collaboration. The new single, titled “One Right Now,” officially debuted today (November 5) after both pop/R&B singers teased the track earlier this week. Lyrically, “One Right Now” brazenly covers the messiest...
The Weeknd and Rosalía are back together for another collaboration!. The artists dropped the bachata-esque Spanish song, "La Fama," and its accompanying music video on Thursday night. The sizzling visual, which was teased earlier this week, features a cameo from Danny Trejo and shows Rosalía, 28, putting on a show in a sparkly silver dress as The Weeknd, 31, watches from the audience.
Rosalía and The Weeknd released the cinematic music video for their new single “La Fama” on Thursday, showcasing a story of lust and betrayal. In the video, Rosalía plays a nightclub vixen flirting with The Weeknd while singing about an obsession with fame. Danny Trejo introduces Rosalía as “La Fama,” a character that he says “will pierce your heart and be your only obsession.”
Meanwhile, two tracks debut in the Hot 100's top 10: Post Malone and The Weeknd's "One Right Now," at No. 6, and "Smokin Out the Window" by Silk Sonic, the tandem of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, at No. 8. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and...
In Rolling Stone‘s December 2021 cover story, Adele opens up about the emotional journey she’s been on since 2019. That year, not only did she begin writing her highly-anticipated fourth album, 30, but she also saw a series of major upheavals in her life, like the end of her relationship with longtime partner Simon Konecki. The candid, expansive interview dug deep into what her interior world has looked like since then — but the cheeky singer-songwriter dropped plenty of other, lighter tidbits on her world, too. Here are some bonus facts we learned about the star while reporting the story.
Adele has released her longawaited, eagerly anticipated album 30 to all major streaming services. Fans all around the world are reacting to the British artist’s fourth record, which includes her hit single “Easy on Me”.Reviews for the album went live earlier this week, with critics praising the “immediacy” to her lyrics, along with her vocal prowess. “Earlier songs spoke in platitudes and broad strokes,” The Independent’s Annabel Nugent observed. “They projected human emotions onto the natural world – a shallow valley, a shelter in the rain, the river running nearby where she grew up. But the singer of 30 is more literal. Adele unmediated. Adele unfiltered. Adele opening her Notes app at 3am mid-anxiety attack and jotting down whatever comes to mind.”In a recent interview, Adele responded to fans who said the new music was “too similar” to her previous work, questioning: “Why would I shake up my sound?”Follow the latest updates and reactions to Adele’s album ‘30’ below
'Gorilla Glue Girl' is sticking it to us with more chatter about her hair fiasco -- only now, she's doing it with a beat, and she's recorded it ... notably without an assist from Nicki Minaj. Tessica Brown is releasing her very own track, remixing snippets from her original viral...
The chart-topper has unlocked his latest promotional masterstroke by taking the narrative of his ‘That’s What I Want’ music video to the Maury Show. Viewers of the viral visual watched Nas reach his wit’s end over a lover that ultimately had a wife and child. For this special episode of...
Amid her ongoing drama with the rapper, the 'Yellow Bone' singer is also exchanging shades online with his other baby mama MeMe, who seemingly showed no sympathy for Dani. AceShowbiz - DaBaby and DaniLeigh's ongoing drama is not the only thing that the latter has to deal with. The "Yellow Bone" singer is also feuding online with the rapper's other baby mama MeMe, who seemingly showed no sympathy for Dani.
Variety provided context. "Shot at Los Angeles International Airport, 'I Want It That Way' was uploaded to the platform 10 years after its original release. The video has averaged more than 400,000 daily views in 2021, according to YouTube. The video is one of only a few from the 1990s to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube. The others include Guns N’ Roses “November Rain” (1.76 billion views to date), Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (1.38 billion views), 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up” (1.19 billion views), The Cranberries’ “Zombie” (1.16 billion views), Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” (1.15 billion views)."
Spanish rapper C. Tangana sat at a table covered in fruits and wine and looked ready for a feast when he took the stage at the 2021 Latin Grammys to perform “Ingobernable” with his family of collaborators. The ensemble sang and clapped along during the flamenco-inspired performance, which also included Nathy Peluso and Natalia Lafourcade.
