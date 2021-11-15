ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China rebuffs UK criticism over coal move after climate summit

 5 days ago

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China on Monday pushed back at criticism that it helped weaken language on phasing out coal at the COP26 conference, saying that it had already made "enormous efforts" to reduce coal consumption. COP26 president Alok Sharma said on Sunday that China and India owed...

AFP

Australia mocks 'silly' China criticism of nuclear subs

Australia on Friday openly mocked a senior Chinese diplomat's warnings about its plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, saying they were "so silly it's funny". The Chinese embassy's charge d'affaires, Wang Xining, said Australia would become the "naughty guy" if it procures the submarines, which are capable of stealthy, long-duration missions. Nuclear-powered submarines are designed to launch long-range attacks, Wang argued in an interview with The Guardian. "So who are you going to attack? You are no longer a peace lover, a peace defender, you become a sabre wielder in certain form," said Wang, who is China's top representative in Australia since the previous ambassador's departure last month after a five-year term.
CHINA
AFP

Protests cast spotlight on Chinese factories in Serbia

When Dung Nguyen left Vietnam to work abroad, the 37-year-old said he'd been assured he would be employed by a German company in Serbia, only to have his passport taken away upon arrival at a Chinese-run factory where conditions were dire. "We are living as if we were in jail... all our passports were kept by the Chinese when we arrived at the airport," Nguyen told AFP in a video message sent from inside the living quarters.
LABOR ISSUES
Boris Johnson
Zhao Lijian
US mulls diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

President Joe Biden said Thursday he was considering a US diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, in what would be an attempt to show toughness over China's rights abuses without impacting US athletes. That is "something we are considering," Biden told reporters while meeting with Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, at the White House. The Beijing Olympics take place next February. Biden's comments followed a long-awaited video summit with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping late Monday, during which the two leaders said they wanted to ensure stability and prevent accidental conflicts. The US president is under pressure at home to speak out on China's human rights abuses, especially in the Xinjiang region where the US government says repression of the Uyghur ethnic group qualifies as genocide.
SPORTS
Climate change denial 2.0 was on full display at COP26, but there was also pushback

The COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, saw incremental progress on addressing climate change. But even if countries meet their current commitments to reduce emissions, the planet is on course to heat up 2.4 C by the end of the century. This warming will submerge low-lying islands and coastal regions and lead to climate disasters globally. Despite knowing this, it remains difficult for governments to address the climate crisis. Part of the reason is the phenomena of climate change denial, obstructionism and the lobbying and public relations efforts of the fossil fuel sector. We are three sociologists who study social aspects of climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Japan unleashes record stimulus package, bucking global tapering trend

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Japan unveiled a record $490 billion spending package on Friday to cushion the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, bucking a global trend towards withdrawing crisis-mode stimulus measures and adding strains to its already tattered finances. Spending has ballooned due to an array of payouts...
ECONOMY
Brexit trade deal at risk if Boris Johnson suspends Irish border protocol, EU warns

Brussels has called on the UK government urgently to get a solution to problems at the Northern Ireland border “over the line”, after a fifth round of talks ended without breakthrough.Brexit minister David Frost signalled that progress had been made in his talks in Brussels with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, stating that there was now the “potential to generate some momentum in our discussions”.In a clear sign that Brussels believes the ball is now in London’s court to make concessions, Mr Sefcovic called on the UK to “make a clear move towards us” and said that resolving the impasse was...
ECONOMY
We must rapidly decarbonise road transport – but hydrogen's not the answer

Hydrogen has been touted as the fuel of the future, and the technology features prominently in the Morrison government’s plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Earlier this month the government unveiled its “future fuels” strategy to reduce emissions in the transport sector, committing A$250 million for battery electric vehicles and hydrogen infrastructure. And in September, it pledged almost A$500 million towards the Clean Hydrogen Industrial Hubs Program. Decarbonising transport is crucial in the fight to limit global warming to 1.5℃ this century. We estimate the sector contributes about 20% of global emissions – like burning two Olympic-size swimming...
TRAFFIC
EU says it is unlikely to approve state aid for fossil fuels

BRUSSELS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The European Commission is unlikely to approve state aid for fossil fuel projects in future, as part of an overhaul of EU antitrust rules to make them greener, it said on Thursday. The Commission, which oversees antitrust policy in the 27 European Union countries, vets...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FACTBOX-When have the United States and IEA pulled from oil reserves previously?

(Adds information on US-based SPR releases) NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United States has asked some of the world's biggest economies to release oil from their strategic reserves, a rare request from Washington https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-us-asks-big-countries-coordinate-releases-oil-reserves-sources-2021-11-17 that is meant to help temper rising fuel costs. While the United States and its allies have coordinated oil reserve releases before, this is the first time they have involved China. Notably, the unprecedented move does not directly involve the Paris-based International Energy Agency, of which the United States is a member, and China an affiliate. The 30-member IEA was founded in 1974 as an energy watchdog, and its website lists one of its major roles as helping "coordinate a collective response to major disruptions in the supply of oil." However, the IEA says its emergency response efforts are not meant to respond to rising prices. There have been three previous emergency releases coordinated by the IEA. Year Amount of oil Reason for release released 2011 60 million barrels, Loss of crude supply with 30 mln coming from disruptions in from the United Libya and other States countries 2005 60 mln bbls, with Supply disruptions from 20.8 mln from the Hurricane Katrina United States 1991 17.3 mln U.S. To minimize market barrels disruptions during Persian Gulf War after Iraq invaded Kuwait The United States also periodically releases oil on its own, sometimes through Congressionally legislated sales. However, Washington has also released from its strategic reserve through exchange agreements, similar to loans, with private companies, often in the wake of local natural disasters. The companies have to repay by a certain date, with additional premium barrels as interest. Year Amount Reason released 2017 5.2 million Supply disruptions from barrels Hurricane Harvey 2012 1 mln bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricane Isaac 2008 5.4 mln bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricanes Gustav and Ike 2006 750,000 bbls Calcasieu Ship Channel closure 2006 767,000 bbls Closure in the Sabine Neches ship channel from a barge accident 2005 9.8 mln bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricane Katrina 2004 5.4 mln bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricane Ivan 2002 98,000 bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricane Lili 2000 About 30 mln To establish an emergency bbls fuel source in the U.S. Northeast 2000 1 mln bbls Calcasieu Ship Channel closure 1999 11 mln bbls To exchange crude grades for Maya crude 1996 900,416 bbls ARCO Pipe Line Company blockage (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
'The end of coal is nigh': Expert assesses the results of the World Climate Summit in Glasgow

At the COP26 world climate conference in Glasgow, the signatory states were able to reach an agreement after lengthy discussions. We spoke with Jochem Marotzke, Director at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, about the results of the conference in Glasgow, the importance of such climate summits and agreements, and the sense of hopelessness and despair that climate change causes in some young people.
ENVIRONMENT
South Africa taken to court over plan for new coal power

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Three civil society groups have taken the South African government to court over its plan for new coal-fired power, which they say threatens people's right to an environment not harmful to health. South Africa already has 15 coal plants with a nominal capacity of more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Coal: why China and India aren't the climate villains of COP26

The Glasgow Climate Pact urges countries to "accelerate efforts towards phasing down", rather than "phasing out", coal power that isn't mitigated by carbon capture and storage. This subtle change to the text surfaced at the end of COP26, the latest UN climate change conference, at the insistence of India and China. So are these two countries to blame for the summit's disappointing outcome, as many are suggesting?
ENERGY INDUSTRY

