ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Steve Martin gives hilarious response to video of his own doppelgänger

By Elizabeth Aubrey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzYNJ_0cxib3gf00

Steve Martin has responded to a viral video online in which people confused him with a man who looks eerily similar.

The video, which is several months old, came to the attention of Martin today (15 November) after people tagged him in tweets of the video.

The video shows a man who resembles Martin with his new puppy, a Daschund, sat on a bench in a garden. You can see the video below.

Soon after it was shared, people started to notice the resemblance to Martin – and some mistakenly thought it was him.

It eventually came to the attention of Martin who tweeted: “I’m relieved to find out this is not me,” Martin wrote. “I was starting to doubt my sanity.”

Last week, Martin also shared a humorous message of solidarity with Paul Rudd , who was named the Sexiest Man Alive.

The I Love You, Man star was given the accolade last Tuesday night (9 November) by People magazine.

Reacting to the news, Steve Martin – a childhood hero of Rudd’s – tweeted a simple message: “Trust me. It’s a burden.”

In an interview with People about how he feels to have been named the sexiest man alive, Rudd said he expects those close to him to give him “so much grief” over his new title, but that he’s going to “lean into it hard” nonetheless.

Other past honourees have included John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

On other ways in which his life might change thanks to the accolade, Rudd said: “I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts.

“And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious.”

Comments / 0

Related
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Steve Martin Playing With A Dachshund?

A viral video shared on Twitter purportedly shows comedian and actor Steve Martin playing with a dachshund in a backyard. Though the man in the video bears passing resemblance to Martin, he is not the actor. Martin tweeted that the man wasn’t him. Fact Check:. Social media users have been...
PETS
Variety

Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd to Host Last Two ‘SNL’ Episodes of 2021

Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd are set to host the last two “Saturday Night Live” episodes of 2021. Eilish will host her very first “SNL” and will appear for the second time as a musical guest on the late-night sketch show on Dec. 11, followed by People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” winner Rudd, who will host “SNL” for the fifth time on Dec. 18. Rudd will be joined by Charli XCX, who will also be performing as a musical guest on the show for the second time. Eilish will be promoting her sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever,” which launched at #1 on the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
David Beckham
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Channing Tatum
Person
John Legend
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
Mashed

This Was Elvis Presley's Last Meal

Great interest has always surrounded the final moments of the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Primarily, this is because of the fascination surrounding his death taking place while he was sitting on the toilet of his mansion called Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee (via PBS NewsHour). It was an undeniably inglorious end to a celebrity icon enriched with money and stardom (estimated by Rolling Stone to now equate to between $400 million and $500 million) – but Elvis certainly made up for it with his flamboyant love of weird and wonderful food.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doppelg Nger#Daschund#Estressecurado#Ahearncoleen#Sitcombrainrot
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Chilling Claim About O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner made a chilling confession during Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP in Australia. According to Daily Mail, Jenner shared that she and her former wife, Kris Jenner, knew intimate information about the infamous O.J. Simpson case that would lead them to believe the former NFL star was actually guilty of killing his wife Nicole Brown.
NFL
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
imdb.com

The Heartwarming Reason Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Lost "Concentration" on Harry Potter Set

Harry Potter is how old?! It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint first made their film debuts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first movie adaptation in the beloved series. Back in 2001, the movie based on the best-selling books by J.K. Rowling hit theaters across the world and audiences fell in love with the movie about an orphaned boy who enrolls in a school of wizardry. Director Chris Columbus recently told Variety that the initial filming experience with the child actors playing Harry, Hermione and Ron was not necessarily magical. "In the first film, there was not a lot of professional...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: How Did Grandpa Walton Actor Will Geer Die?

The Waltons creator called Will Geer a “Renaissance man.” And Geer brought all that gusto and life experience into portraying Zebulon Walton. But rather than Zebulon, you may call Geer’s character, Grandpa. That’s how Americans knew him when he was part of The Waltons, an endearing family drama that was on the air from 1972-78.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis Presley’s Grandchildren: Meet The Rock Legend’s 4 Grandkids, Including Look-Alike Benjamin

Elvis Presley’s legacy continues through his four grandchildren. Learn more about the King of Rock and Roll’s grandkids, including the late Benjamin Keough. Does Elvis Presley need an introduction? Probably not, but here’s a brief one anyway: the late singer and actor was regarded as the official King of Rock and Roll during his reign in the 1950s and ensuing years, releasing celebrated tracks like “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Heartbreak Hotel,” to name a few. He wed Priscilla Presley (née Wagner) in 1967, becoming the poster couple of the 20th century. They split in 1973, but not before welcoming their one and only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley.
CELEBRITIES
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Hanks Fights Back Tears As He Mourns ‘Bosom Buddies’ Co-Star Peter Scolari After His Death

Tom Hanks has paid tribute to his former co-star Peter Scolari during a TV interview, 10 days after he sadly lost his battle with leukemia. Tom Hanks, 65, got emotional during an interview less than two weeks after his friend Peter Scolari passed away. The Oscar winner appeared on the November 2 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and choked back tears as he talked about his former Bosom Buddies co-star. The pair appeared together on two seasons of the ABC show, from November 1980 to March 1982. “Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy has absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies,” Tom said.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

340K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy