Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Sitting out Monday

Updating a previous report, Porter (back) is officially listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Earlier Tuesday afternoon, coach Mike Malone told the media that he expected Porter to be listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest, but that seemingly ran contrary to his comments from earlier in the week, when he said he thought Porter would be out "for the foreseeable future." Either way, the Nuggets appear to still be evaluating Porter, whose history of concerning back problems implies that the team will likely exercise caution. For now, Porter hasn't been ruled out beyond Wednesday, but fantasy managers should brace for the talented young forward to potentially miss several games.
