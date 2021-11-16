ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

SCS auctioning off pill press sparks concern amid opioid epidemic

By Shay Arthur
WREG
WREG
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5eno_0cxiaHzn00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Shelby County Schools looks to move into their new headquarters, they’re auctioning off items left at the Bayer warehouse, but at least one of those items –a pill press– has some people concerned.

With the opioid epidemic, there is concern the machine could get into the wrong hands.

The Shelby County Schools surplus items public auction online only equipment sale was posted in the Commercial Appeal Legal Notices.

Items include commercial pharmaceutical equipment, kitchen equipment and it also listed a fluid bed granulator manesty pill press reverse osmosis system.

But seeing a pill press listed in the ad concerns Brian Sullivan with Prevention Alliance of Tennessee , a non-profit that works to stop addiction before it starts.

Masks still required in Shelby County Schools

“We go into schools, churches, communities and we educate people on primary prevention,” Sullivan said. “Now I’m not saying that this is something nefarious. It could be a very simple mistake. We just need to be more careful in our institutions about what we auction off to the public. I can’t think of a legitimate reason for a lay person on the street to have a pill press.”

But he says pill presses are easily available to the public.

Just recently, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation warned about fentanyl getting into illicit pills, saying the abuse of prescription drugs is having disastrous consequences on the state including overdose deaths.

Sullivan says recently Naloxone production–the drug given to help reverse overdoses–has sharply declined due to manufacturing issues.

“With the manufacturing and supply chain issues that are happening and the overdoses going up, we know because of the pandemic, it couldn’t come at a worse time to have items like pill presses easily accessible to the public,” he said.

More top stories on WREG.com

He said all groups must work together to curb the opioid epidemic.

A spokesperson from SCS told WREG “The advertisement of this online auction was premature as we still reviewing logistics and items that will be a part of the auction when conducted. We look forward to sharing information regarding this activity again in the new year.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

WREG

Should you get a COVID test before Thanksgiving? Specialist explains

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Should you get COVID tested before seeing your family and friends this Thanksgiving? Based on turnaround times for testing, your only option left might be rapid tests you can pick up from your local pharmacy, but should you depend on those? WREG asked Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld these questions so […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Peppertree not allowed to renew leases, residents react

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Peppertree Apartment residents are being forced to find a new place to live after the crime-ridden Whitehaven complex is declared a public nuisance. Peppertree is a federally subsidized apartment complex that was built back in 1972. As part of the nuisance action, Peppertree is not allow let new tenants move into […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nuisance order issued against Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The District Attorney’s office announced on Tuesday that it was finally taking action against the Peppertree apartments. The issues of safety and crime at the complex is something WREG has reported about for over ten years. The public nuisance petition was granted as the property has been a major site for violence […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

LIVE: Pervis Payne Death Penalty Hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Criminal Court is holding a hearing to formally set aside the death sentence of Pervis Payne today. Last week, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced that the death row inmate has a disability and therefore cannot be executed.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

12 Memphis schools awarded thousands by TN Education

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Over 10 schools in Shelby County were granted thousands by the Tennessee Department of Education on Monday. The Tennessee Department of Education awarded over $800,000 in grant funding to 38 districts across the state. The funding will aim towards the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) program, career and technical education (CTE), and High School School-Based […]
TENNESSEE STATE
