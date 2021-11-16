Trevelin Queen: Double-double in win

Embiid delivered 18 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Bulls. Embiid ended just one rebound and three assists away from putting up what would've been his first triple-double of the season, and it's safe to say his numbers have not been as stellar as they've been in past years. Through seven appearances, Embiid has scored more than 20 points just three times and only has one double-double to his name. That's far from what he accomplished last year when he averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 boards per contest. Right now, his 20.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game would both be the lowest marks he's posted since his rookie year.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO