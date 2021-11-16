ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Trevelin Queen: Double-double in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Queen tallied 23 points (9-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Kings' Neemias Queta: Near double-double in win

Queta registered 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one turnover in 20 minutes during Saturday's 104-92 victory over Santa Cruz. After seeing 26 minutes during the team's first showing of the season, Queta saw only 20 minutes of action while recording a near double-double in Stockton's win. It seems that the Kings do not want to throw lots of minutes to Queta's way just yet as they continue to develop their two-way rookie.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Double-double in win

Aldama produced 13 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, and one assist in Sunday's 110-106 win over Ciudad De Mexico. Aldama played 27 minutes en route to a double-double in the Hustle's win. However, he had five turnovers and perhaps needs to work on protecting the ball better.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Nets' Kessler Edwards: Double-double in win

Edwards recorded 24 points (9-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one block in Wednesday's 109-103 win over Capital City. Edwards lit up the box score by delivering a double-double. The 21-year-old was efficient, for the most part, from the floor but his ball protection could use some work.
NBA
Person
Trevelin Queen
Paragould Daily Press

Smith buckets 24, Sellars posts debut double-double in win over Ecclesia

Crowley’s Ridge College women’s basketball began their campaign for a return trip to the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament with a convincing win over Ecclesia (Ark.) College 81-47. Four Lady Pioneers ended the night in double-digits highlighted by Mickayla Smith’s 8-18 night from deep and Madison Sellars’ double-double. Ecclesia (2-1)...
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Pistons' Luka Garza: Nears double-double in win

Garza posted 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, and three assists in Saturday's 140-117 win over the Charge. Garza was excellent in the opener recording 34 minutes and nearing a double-double. The 22 years looks to be a big part of this starting five and should produce on a consistent basis.
NBA
Scarlet Nation

Double-double for Jabari

AUBURN | There was no question who the best player on the floor was Friday night. In just his second-career game, Jabari Smith notched his first-career double-double to lead Auburn to a 93-65 win over Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn Arena. “You can flat-out see what people are talking about during periods...
NBA
CBS Sports

Tyler Bey: Close to double-double in win

Bey put up 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds and an assist across 21 minutes in Friday's 127-117 victory over the Austin Spurs. Bey put up big numbers and just missed out on a double-double coming off the bench on Friday, and his four offensive rebounds were especially impressive. He was efficient and effective against the Spurs, making 83.3 percent of his shots from the field including one from deep.
NBA
#Fg
portlandpilots.com

Cochrane Notches Double-Double, Pilots win 67-46

PORTLAND, Ore. – Lucy Cochrane had the first double-double of the season as the Portland Pilots (2-0, 0-0 WCC) took down the Weber State Wildcats (1-1, 0-0 Big Sky) 67-46. Cochrane had 14 points and 12 boards on the night and added fourblocks. This is the second straight game that she's had at least 10 boards.
PORTLAND, OR
gojsutigers.com

VB: Two Finish With Double-Doubles in 13th Win of the Season

JACKSON, MS. — Jackson State University volleyball improved to 13-12 with a victory over the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M University Sunday evening with a final score of 3-1. Jackson State cruised through the first two sets, earning set wins with final scores of 25-15 and 25-9. The Tiger offense out-hit the Bulldogs with hitting percentages of .312 to -.0.47 through the first two sets of the match, and the sets combined only had four lead changes.
JACKSON, MS
Red Bluff Daily News

Warriors dismantle Pelicans for third straight double-digit win

SAN FRANCISCO — When it appeared the Warriors would live and die by the long ball Friday night against New Orleans, it turned out to be smoke and mirrors. The numbers coach Steve Kerr and company will point to are 36 and 12, as in the team’s second-best assist-to-turnover ratio of the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Sniffs triple-double in win

Embiid delivered 18 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Bulls. Embiid ended just one rebound and three assists away from putting up what would've been his first triple-double of the season, and it's safe to say his numbers have not been as stellar as they've been in past years. Through seven appearances, Embiid has scored more than 20 points just three times and only has one double-double to his name. That's far from what he accomplished last year when he averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 boards per contest. Right now, his 20.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game would both be the lowest marks he's posted since his rookie year.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Double-double in win

Conley scored 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), adding on 11 assists, two steals and a rebound in a 116-98 win over the Hawks on Thursday night. Conley played 29 minutes, logging his first double-double since playing Memphis in the first round of last year's playoffs. Thursday marked his first game with more than five assists in a game this season. He has been shooting the ball well and is a crucial part of Utah's championship hopes, value that is omnipresent but sporadically lackluster in fantasy translations.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Jalen Brunson records double-double in win over Spurs

Jalen Brunson compiled 31 points ( 9-17 FG, 1-4 3PT, 12-15 FT), 10 boards, three assists, and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday’s 109-108 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Fantasy Impact:. Jalen Brunson has established himself as the number two option in the Mavericks’ offense throughout this early...
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Al Horford: Sniffs triple-double in win

Horford recorded 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and a steal across 26 minutes in Wednesday's win over Orlando. Horford has been a double-double machine this season and has reached that feat in five of his six appearances to date while grabbing double-digit rebounds in each contest thus far. He's performing well above expectations compared to recent seasons, as he's averaging 14.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a whopping 3.2 blocks per game over his first six games of the campaign.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Derrick Favors hangs double-double in win over Lakers

OKC Thunder PF Derrick Favors scored 10 points (5-5 FG) and grabbed 11 rebounds across 28 minutes in Thursday's 107-104 win over the Lakers. It was a solid outing across 28 minutes of work for the veteran. Favors grabbed up a double-double on only five shots Thursday versus the Lakers frontcourt. Since joining the Thunder, it's been wishy-washy for the veteran, he's struggling to find real playing time but in games with 25+ minutes, he continues to produce. Thursday marked a season-high in rebounds and minutes for Favors. If the veteran PF can continue to lay minutes he's worth holding or stashing in fantasy leageus.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Darius Bazley: Double-double in win over Spurs

Bazley finished Sunday's win over the Spurs with 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. Bazley notched his first double-double of the season and has now scored in double figures in four of his last five games. On the whole, it's been an up-and-down start for the 2019 first-round pick, who's averaging 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. However, he's shooting under 40 percent from the field and struggling at the free throw line (62.5% FT).
NBA
Rapid City Journal

Double-doubles help Eagles win home finale

Setter Audrey Bennett and hitters Amelia Berg and Rylee Greiman each earned double-doubles Saturday night while helping the Chadron State College volleyball team defeat RMAC rival Westminster from Salt Lake City in a thrilling 3-2 come-from-behind triumph that took three hours to complete. To earn a double-double in a match,...
SPORTS
souraiders.com

Walk's double-double leads SOU to 78-39 win over Simpson in opener

ASHLAND – The Southern Oregon women's basketball team made its return in style Monday night at Lithia Motors Pavilion. Playing their first counter in 20 months, the Raiders thumped Simpson (Calif.) 78-39 and secured Carlotta Kloppenburg-Pruitt's first win as SOU's head coach. Sophomore forward Kami Walk turned in her first career double-double in the process with 17 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.
ASHLAND, OR
Rochelle News-Leader

Volleyball: Lady Hubs bounce back with double-digit winning season

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team recently completed its third season with double-digit victories under head coach Molly Sly. The Lady Hubs will shoot for a fourth double-digit win season next year, but they’ll have to do so without three-time All-Conference First-Team honoree Sylvia Hasz, one of the team’s two seniors this year.
ROCHELLE, IL

