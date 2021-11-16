ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day 3: Deep Dive - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this part of our NEO: The World Ends with you guide, we go through Day 3 where we recruit the new player and we discover Rindo's hidden power. 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of Day 3 3:04 - Head to Center Street 3:28 - Cutscene: OMIGOSH! 5:06 - Cutscene: Hachiko Cafe...

www.ign.com

thexboxhub.com

Take a deep dive into Elden Ring as Collector’s Editions are detailed

For many, the launch of Bandai Namco’s Elden Ring on Xbox, PlayStation and PC in 2022 is one that is hotly anticipated. Now though, as the hype begins to ramp up, a first narrated look at the gameplay has been revealed through a trailer, all as the all-important editions have been confirmed – and yes, there are some tasty Collector’s Editions to get to grips with.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 6: The Fuzz Ball - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Scattered throughout Portland are 8 of Luigi's girls who await you to escort them to the policeman's ball near the Callahan Bridge. To pass the mission you only need to deliver 4 girls in five minutes, but for each girl delivered to the ball you'll receive $500 giving you the incentive to exceed the minimum amount of deliveries required. Use a car with four doors to pick up three girls at a time. Find a route that does not require you to backtrack. Once you deliver the first three girls you'll find available police cars in the parking lot of the ball. Make sure not to run over the girls, if you do run over any, you'll fail the mission. Keep an eye on the clock, remember that you only have 5 minutes to deliver the girls. The Fuzz Ball - 0:00 Grab a Car - 0:39 Pickup 1 - 0:59 Pickup 2 - 1:21 Pickup 3 - 1:49 Drop Off - 2:35 Pickup 4 - 2:54 Pickup 5 - 3:41 Pickup 6 - 3:58 Drop Off - 4:27 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Walkthrough

IGN's Forza Horizon 5 complete strategy guide and walkthrough will lead you through every step of Forza Horizon 5 as you sprint around Mexico from your first race to your last, including every collectible location such as Barn Finds and Bonus Boards. Make sure to check out our Tips and Tricks page to take your skills to the next level and don't miss our Vehicles section to see which cars to hop into.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 1: Introduction and Give Me Liberty - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

At the start of GTA 3, you meets up with 8 ball and they need to drive back to Luigi's Sex Club hideout. You'll get into the Sentinel on the bridge, and follow the mini map to get to the blue marker and start Luigi's missions. Opening Cutscene: 0:00 Give Me Liberty: 2:45 Garage: 3:37 Second Half: 3:59 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyu Hands#Deep Rivers#Hachiko Cafe#Tokyu
IGN

Mission 38: Waka-Gashira Wipeout! - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Use the Cruiser you took from the last mission or find another in Fort Staunton. Follow the red icon to the multileveled carpark in Newport and drive to the very top. Do not exit the vehicle while atop the carpark roof; you'll be noticed and the mission will be failed. Drive full throttle between the hood of the limo and the wall, over Kenji and behind the following Stinger. Head back down through the carpark to steal yet another car. Exit the carpark and enter any neighboring district -get out of Newport to complete the mission. Waka-gashira Wipeout - 0:00 Get a Cartel Car - 0:56 Cutscene - 2:00 Escape - 2:40 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 25: Payday For Ray - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by quickly get to the pay phones and wait for further instructions. Meet and pay Asuka's contact inside the LPD You are given 3 min and 30 sec to answer 4 phones before Ray will meet with you. Use Asuka's Yakuza to race from phone booth to phone booth -you're going to need a very fast car. Follow the color cooridinated lines on the map for the quickest route to the booths. Phone Booth #1: Torrington (red route on map) Phone Booth #2: Belleville Park (follow green route on map) When leaving the first phone, head back north along the same route until you intersect the green route on map. Phone Booth #3: Liberty Campus (Follow yellow route on map) From the second phone, exit the road that leads to the bridge to Shoreside Vale and run down the embankment to the lower road that runs past the park. Phone Booth #4: Belleville Park (Follow the blue route on map to the campus) When leaving the campus, follow the yellow route back towards the south and then pick up the blue route where they connect on the map. When you answer the fourth phone the clock will stop the countdown and Ray Machowski will ask you to meet him in the park. Follow the radar to the blue marker in front of the underground bathrooms in Belleville Park. After this mission you can take jobs from Ray by returning to this location... but for now, stick to the guide and finish out Asuka's job offers. Payday for Ray - 0:00 Drive - 0:40 Phone - 1:33 Second Phone - 2:21 Third Phone - 2:58 Fourth Phone - 3:51 Cutscene - 4:28 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 3: Don't Spank Ma Bitch Up - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

At the start of the mission take the bat from the sidewalk across from Luigi's club, steal a car and follow the icon on the radar to Portland Docks. Once you have located the Spank pusher exit the vehicle and pound the pusher with the baseball bat until you receive the message to respray his car. Carefully drive his car towards the icon on the radar to the Pay 'n' Spray in the Red Light District. Drive into the garage and the painting and repair will begin. This first paint job is free; any work following will cost you $1000. Following the icon on the radar, drive the newly painted car to the alleyway across from the Hospital. Drive into the marker and then exit the car to collect your reward and to finish this job. Don't Spank Ma B*tch Up: 0:00 Grab A Bat: 0:36 Bat the Man: 1:26 Car Repaint: 2:19 Stash The Car: 2:57 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 35: Gone Fishing - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Ray's partner is going to turn State's Evidence. He goes night fishing on the Lighthouse Rock. Steal a police boat (boat with cannons). Be careful, Ray's partner's boat is armed with mines. Follow the red icon on the radar to Asuka's condo in Newport and walk south to the docks to find the Police Boat. Press the Triangle Button to enter as you face it. Follow the icon on the radar around Portland and to the lighthouse on Portland Rock. This mission is played out the same as Paparazzi Purge, shoot the boat with the onboard cannons but only this time you must avoid the bombs dropped in the wake of Ray's partner's boat. Once the damage meter is filled the boat explodes and the mission is won. Gone Fishing - 0:00 Police Boat - 1:40 Cutscene - 3:29 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 30: Shima - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start the missing by picking up briefcases full of money to be entered into the Kenji's Casino accounts. Then find gang responsible for the last briefcase theft. Return the money to Kenji. Follow the icons on the radar to the briefcase locations. Pick up the one on the Torrington sidewalk first and then the one in Bedford Point. This one is guarded by a Diablo, but simply running into him will take him out and allow you to exit the car to pick up the briefcase. Drive to the missing briefcase in Belleville Park in front of Uncle BJ's. A cinematic will begin as you arrive depicting Uncle BJ screaming about thugs stealing his payment... the Diablo's! Follow the blue icon on the radar to Portland (Hepburn Heights to be exact). There you'll discover a gang of Diablos in the parking lot where you talk to El Burro on the phone. You should use a heavy (for armor purposes) vehicle and run over them or use the flamethrower up close and personal or a sniper rifle or grenades at a distance. The choices to take them off the planet are again limitless. After retrieving the briefcase, take it to the back parking lot behind the Casino in Staunton Island. Shima - 0:00 Briefcase - 0:52 Briefcase 2 - 1:25 Cutscene - 2:00 Pop some heads - 4:43 Briefcase 3 - 5:20 Kenjis - 7:32 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 7: Mike Lips Last Lunch - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by finding a fast sports car and return to Joey's Garage between six o'clock in the A.M. and nine o'clock P.M. to pick up your first job from Joey Leone. As soon as you take the mission and exit the garage the five-minute clock begins to countdown to end the mission. If everything is not ready to go in 5 minutes, Lips will finish eating and the mission will end unsuccessfully. Follow the icon on the radar to Marco's Bistro, enter the car with the blue arrow over it and drive it to 8-Ball's auto-yard. 8-Ball's garage is indicated on the radar. If Lip's Idaho is destroyed, the mission will be failed. Lips Forelli can spot the smallest scratch or ding on the Idaho so, be very careful. If you mess it up you'll have to pay $1000 at Pay 'n' Spray within the time allotted so Lips will not notice the damage. If he does notice damage, the mission will be failed. After rigging the bomb onto the car inside of 8-Ball's garage, drive carefully back to the Bistro (or the Pay 'n' Spray if need be) and park it in the exact same space that you stole it from. You must also park perfectly straight or Lips will notice something's up. When all these parameters are met and time is remaining on the clock, Lips will exit the building, enter his car and become a Forelli souffle. Mike Lips Last Lunch - 0:00 Grab a Car - 0:37 Grab The Idaho - 1:12 Install The Bomb - 4:37 Activate The Bomb - 5:50 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 14: The Pick-Up - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Begin by following the blue radar icon to Mr Wongs laundry. He will direct you to the loading area in the alley behind the laundry. When you take the briefcase with the blue arrow over it a Triad ambush will commence. The best thing to do is to quickly reenter the vehicle and begin running over the Triads as they come at you from the three different alleyways connected to this loading are. Use the rearview as you back up and over the Triads. Remain in the alleys until all the Triads on foot have been squished! The remaining Triad is located in a large Belly Up truck just outside of the alleyway opposite the laundry. Get out of your vehicle, throw him out of the truck, exit the truck and shoot him. Complete the mission by delivering the money to Toni at the restaurant. The Pick-Up - 0:00 A car, you will steal - 0:39 ITS A TRAP - 1:17 Cash to Tony - 3:41 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 16: Chaperone - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by driving Maria around Portland while she looks for a pusher. Then take Maria to a party in the Atlantic Quays. After the rave raid, take her back to Salvatore Drive the limo from Salvatore's mansion to the El Train Station in Chinatown to meet the pusher. Stop into the blue marker to let Maria out to talk with the pusher. After the deal has been made and the party has been located drive Maria to Atlantic Quays (follow the radar to the correct building with the blue marker out front). Before you stop in the blue marker, turn the limo around so that the back is facing the distant water. This mission is similar to the last in that the positioning of the limo when you park is vital to your escape. When the cops arrive and Maria is running to the car, take off as soon as her foots in the limo and burn rubber through the crowd to the street and in the direction of Salvatore's place (follow the radar). A Wanted level 2 is initiated and many police will be in pursuit, quickly drive into Salvatore's garage to end the mission successfully. Chaperone - 0:00 Chico - 1:49 Drop off - 3:07 Escape - 3:54 Garage - 4:59 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 15: Salvatore's Called A Meeting - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Begin by following the radar icon to Joey's garage and stop in the marker to pick up the limo and Joey himself. Follow the radar to Luigi's club, stop in the marker and pick up Luigi by honking the horn on the limo. Follow the radar back Saint Mark's and Toni's Restaurant. When you stop and sound the horn in the marker, Toni will enter the limo and another ambush will take place. Triad Laundry vans will appear from almost every direction and slam into the limo until it explodes! To avoid this confrontation in front of the restaurant, park the limo so that the hood of the limo faces away from the restaurant and towards the alleyway across the street. When Tony enters the car, race through the alley and make your way to Salvatore's following the icon on the radar. If the limo is destroyed along with the bosses, the mission fails. Salvatore's Called a Meeting - 0:00 Car, you steal - 0:30 Limo Time - 1:20 Pick up - 2:36 Time for Guns - 2:58 Pick up - 3:45 Cutscene - 5:45 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/ Run over the Triad standing on the right side of the dual van blockade in Salvatore's driveway. This space between van and trees will allow you access to the long driveway behind the blockade. If you make it into Salvatore's garage the mission is a success. Salvatore will now offer you work. You must take him up on the offer since the rest of the bosses are busy in the meeting.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 21: Last Requests - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by picking up the brain splattered car and take it to the crusher When you near the sports car behind Luigi's you receive a page from Maria who warns you that this Salvatore job is a set up and to come see her at the Callahan Point through the tunnel near the Callahan Bridge. Follow the icon on the radar to find Maria. Stop your car on the blue marker at the slip and a cinematic will begin. Maria invited her friend, Asuka, along to assist the two of you. When the cinematic ends you'll find the party aboard the Reefer, this boat is controlled amazingly similar to driving a car. Pressing the Triangle button will cause you to step away from the controls onboard but not exit the boat (that would be bad since you can't swim). Command the Reefer to the icon on the radar and to the blue marker near the docks in Staunton Island across the bay. Once you exit the boat, Asuka suggests you find a place to lie low (she's referring to your Savehouse. Look on the radar for the house icon in Belleville and save your progress here as soon as the mission ends). Last Requests - 0:00 Cutscene - 1:51 Cutscene - 3:27 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 10: Cipriani's Chauffeur - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Without wrecking the car, drive Toni to Chinatown while following the radar icon. Stop in the blue marker outside Mr. Wongs storefront. When Toni returns to the car screaming, "Triad Ambush," drive him quickly to the blue marker in the Cipriani Restaurant's driveway in Saint Mark's. Lose any Wanted level or police pursuers. After the mission, Tony will invite you over to help in his dilemma. But for now, we will stick with Joey's work. Also, upon completion of this mission, the Uzi will be available for purchase at AmmuNation. Cipriani's Chauffeur - 0:00 Drive - 0:42 Cutscene - 1:12 Escape - 1:42 Drop Off - 2:13 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 8: Farewell "Chucky" Lee Chong - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Before starting the mission, head to AmmuNation if you need a gun. Follow the green icon on the radar to the area blocked off to cars in Chinatown. It is here that you'll find Chunky Lee Chong in his Spank stand in the market area of Chinatown. Target the two Triad gang members on either side of the stand holding baseball bats and the third that will rush wielding a piece. Use the targeting buttons to pick and choose the largest threat first and then target those further away or with clubbing weapons. Quickly Steal a car and chase the fleeing Chong who has already entered a getaway car. Make sure to keep close to the getaway car. If you lag too far behind you risk losing the mission. Do whatever it takes to stop his vehicle and eject him or destroy the vehicle with him still in it. If Chunky finds himself jammed and not able to move his vehicle, he will flee on foot. If this happens, run him over or get out and shoot him. Farewell 'Chunky" Lee Chong - 0:00 Drive - 0:45 Locate Chong - 1:27 Chase - 2:14 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 37: Liberator - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

You'll find Donald Love located in the business district of Bedford Point. Follow his initial on the radar. Enter the blue marker at the entrance of his Love Media building to accept his jobs. Drive to the Colombian Compound and then search through the garages to find the Old Asian Gentleman while not getting killed by the guards Drive the Old Asian Gentleman back to Donald Love's Building Head on over to Fort Staunton from the Love Building and find one of many Colombian Cruisers to steal. Drive the Cruiser and follow the red icon on the radar to the Colombian garages. With the Cruiser you can now enter the security gate. Inside the compound, run over guards until your car smokes then jump out and start shooting. Once the immediate threat is clear, begin opening garages by stepping in front of them. Be prepared to find a Colombian behind each door. Use the pistol to prevent hitting the Old Asian Gentleman in the crossfire when you find his garage. Walk up to him, talk with him and then he'll follow you into a Cruiser. Take him to the Love Media building and stop in the blue marker to complete the mission. Liberator - 0:00 Get a Cartel Car - 0:50 Pop some heads - 1:49 Drive - 3:43 Delivery - 4:45 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 3 Day 7 Part 2: Save Shibuya from Erasure - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

We're back...because that did not go according to plan. We now know that Kubo has been behind this the entire time. Rindo is now faced with trying to prevent erasure, once again. 0:25 - Rewind to 10:00 Takeshita Street 4:03 - Rewind to 16:00 Scramble Crossing 4:33 - Talk to Shiba 6:11 - Rewind to 15:00 Udagawa Street 8:55 - Rewind to 14:00 Tipsy Tose Hall 9:11 - Talk to Hishima 10:38 - Rewind to 11:00 Tokyu Plaza 11:00 - Talk to Fret and Beat 12:49 - Rewind to 12:00 Cat Street 13:18 - Talk to Kariya and Uzuki in Cat Street 16:40 - Rewind to 13:00 Tower Records 16:58 - Talk to Coco in Tower Records 18:10 - Rewind to 14:00 Tipsy Tose Hall 18:23 - Talk to Hishima 19:15 - Rewind to 16:00 Scramble Crossing 19:24 - Confront Shiba 21:38 - CHANGE OUR FATE 25:27 - Boss Fight: Soul Pulvis 29:56 - Post Fight cutscene and end..? For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 2 Day 7: Find Motoi - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

It is the seventh day of the second week in NEO: The World Ends With You and the Wicked Twisters are teaming with Shoka since she is no longer a Reaper. However, a confrontation is swiftly approaching them with more twist and turns to follow. 0:00 - Start of Day Cutscene 4:40 - Enter Cat Street 4:43 - Help Shoka 5:17 - Fight the Noise to help Shoka 5:20 - Post fight cutscene and Shoka joins your party 9:45 - Talk to the Reaper to receive their mission 10:15 - Defeat the noise 10:18 - Post fight cutscene 10:24 - Talk to the Reaper and turn in their mission 11:10 - Talk to the Reaper by the 104 Building to receive their mission 11:30 - Shop at Gatto Nero 12:45 - Turn in the Reaper's mission 13:23 - Cutscene: talk to Motoi in Dogenzaka 16:31 - Enter O-East 17:18 - Enter 104 Building 18:25 - Enter Scramble Crossing 19:10 - Enter 104 Building 19:25 - Talk to the Reaper at Center Street and get attacked by Noise 19:49 - Post fight cutscene 20:13 - Get jumped by the noise in Tipsy Tose Hall 20:26 - Post fight cutscene 20:44 - Jumped by noise in Spain Hill 20:53 - Post fight cutscene 21:15 - Cutscene: Confront Susukichi in Tower Records area 22:12 - Cutscene: Rindo's power activates 22:29 - Rewind to 10:00 104 Building 22:38 - Cutscene: Back in the 104 Building area 23:36 - Reach the 104 Building Rooftop 23:51 - Tutorial: Telewarping with Shoka 24:03 - Telewarp to the top of the building 24:11 - Cutscene: Top of the 104 Building 24:38 - CHANGE OUR FATE 24:48 - Cutscene: Susukichi Boss Fight 24:46 - Gameplay: Boss Fight Susukichi 28:05 - Post boss fight cutscene 28:41 - Enter West Exit Bus Terminal 28:53 - Cutscene: Boss Fight Mr. Mew 29:48 - Boost Fight: Mr. Mew 33:23 - Post boss fight cutscene 34:52 - Boss Fight Part 2: Grus Cantus 37:02 - Post boss fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Week 2 Day 5: Erase the Target in Scramble Crossing - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

For Week 2 Day 5 in NEO: The World Ends With You, the Wicked Twisters learn that not only are they not actually dead, but that their Player Pins are the key to their existence in the RG. 0:00 - Cutscene: Start of Day 4:52 - Head to O-East 5:00 - Talk to the Reaper and complete their mission to unlock the path 5:31 - Side Mission: Don't Stop Be-Leafing 6:44 - Imprint people around the area so they buy flowers from Ryoji 7:42 - Defeat the Noise the Reaper asked you to clear 7:48 - Continue imprinting people around the area so they buy flowers from Ryoji 9:32 - Turn in Ryoji's Side Mission 9:55 - Head to Scramble Crossing 10:00 - Talk to the Reaper and defeat the noise 10:16 - Post fight cutscene 10:40 - Talk to the Reaper in 104 to get their mission 10:54 - Turn in Reaper's mission 11:10 - Cutscene: Enter O-East 14:07 - Talk to the Reaper for the mission 16:53 - Find the Key in Tower Records 18:14 - Find the Key in Scramble Crossing 18:46 - Defeat the noise 18:49 - Post Fight cutscene 19:12 - Look for the girl behind the statue 20:39 - Find the differences to Find the Underpass key 22:22 - Tipsy Tose Hall 24:01 - Find the Key in Tipsy Tose Hall 25:26 - Solve the puzzle to break free 27:10 - Enter 104 Building for a cutscene 30:06 - Enter Scramble Crossing 30:23 - Boss fight 31:51 - Post boss fight cutscene and end of day For more on NEO: The World Ends With You, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.
VIDEO GAMES

