Day 2: Get Twisted - NEO: TWEWY Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this video for our NEO: The World Ends With You walkthrough, we play through Day Two, get twisted. Here we discover Fret's power; repairing memories! 0:00 - Intro cutscene 6:42 - Gameplay: Deafen the noise 7:35 - Find the first riddle 8:27 - Cutscene: Texting Swallow 9:13 - Gameplay: Deafen...

www.ign.com

altchar.com

Souls-like action RPG Lies of P gets first gameplay trailer

If Bioshock and Bloodborne had a baby, it would be called Lies of P. This souls-like action RPG, which is inspired by the classic Italian novel Pinocchio, was announced earlier this year with a stunning trailer which attracted the attention of many Souls games fans, and today, we finally get to see the game in action.
nintendoeverything.com

Tunche gameplay

Tunche landed on Switch yesterday, and new gameplay is now available. A video showcases close to an hour of footage from the hand-drawn beat ’em up game with roguelike elements. Tunche is a charming, hand-drawn beat’em up with roguelike elements, co-op, and a pinch of shaman witchcraft. Choose one of...
nintendoeverything.com

Bloodshore gameplay

Wales Interactive brought the interactive movie Bloodshore to Switch this week, and if you’re curious about the title, you may want to check out some gameplay. A video has arrived with nearly a half hour of footage. Wales Interactive has shared the following overview for Bloodshore:. Bloodshore is an interactive...
IGN

Mission 6: The Fuzz Ball - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Scattered throughout Portland are 8 of Luigi's girls who await you to escort them to the policeman's ball near the Callahan Bridge. To pass the mission you only need to deliver 4 girls in five minutes, but for each girl delivered to the ball you'll receive $500 giving you the incentive to exceed the minimum amount of deliveries required. Use a car with four doors to pick up three girls at a time. Find a route that does not require you to backtrack. Once you deliver the first three girls you'll find available police cars in the parking lot of the ball. Make sure not to run over the girls, if you do run over any, you'll fail the mission. Keep an eye on the clock, remember that you only have 5 minutes to deliver the girls. The Fuzz Ball - 0:00 Grab a Car - 0:39 Pickup 1 - 0:59 Pickup 2 - 1:21 Pickup 3 - 1:49 Drop Off - 2:35 Pickup 4 - 2:54 Pickup 5 - 3:41 Pickup 6 - 3:58 Drop Off - 4:27 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
nintendoeverything.com

Stilstand gameplay

Stilstand, an interactive comic from publisher Nakana.io as well as developers Niila Games and Ida Hartmann, has received a new batch of gameplay on Switch. Those that are interested in the title can check out 16 minutes of footage. We have the following overview for Stilstand:. A darkly funny and...
IGN

Mission 12: The Getaway - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Begin the mission by stealing a fast four-door vehicle (a Mafia Sentinel works well). Follow the radar to the marker in Saint Mark's and honk the horn. After the men enter the vehicle, follow the radar to the bank in Chinatown. Stop in the marker to allow the men out and when they return from the robbery, burn rubber! You'll be granted a Wanted level 3! Enter the Pay 'n' Spray to lose this large Wanted level and then follow the radar back to the blue marker at the safehouse where you picked the boys up. The Getaway - 0:00 Grand Theft Auto - 1:19 Pickup - 1:57 Robbery - 2:41 Escape - 2:55 Shake the Cops - 4:04 Freedom - 12:43 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 19: Cutting The Grass - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Salvatore always has a few Mafia Sentinels parked near his garages. Borrow one and head to Luigi's club in the Red Light District. Park far enough away from the club entrance to see Curly exit and enter a cab but not close enough that he'll see you. You cannot take the cabbie out and drive Curly yourself! Good try though. The Spookometer will appear onscreen when the cab takes to the streets and the idea is not to spook Curly Bob. Don't allow this meter to fill up -this would mean that he has been spooked and the mission will end unsuccessfully. However, drive close enough to the cab so you don't loose sight of Curly. Following Curly to the Portland Docks will trigger a cinematic showing him talk with Catalina and Miguel of the Colombian Cartel. So, Curly Bob is talking... so you must kill him. Locate Curly within the docks using the radar once again and run him over with your car or jump out and kill him Mafia style. Cutting the Grass - 0:00 Wait - 1:53 Follow - 2:16 Cutscene - 3:31 Roadkill - 4:28 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 30: Shima - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start the missing by picking up briefcases full of money to be entered into the Kenji's Casino accounts. Then find gang responsible for the last briefcase theft. Return the money to Kenji. Follow the icons on the radar to the briefcase locations. Pick up the one on the Torrington sidewalk first and then the one in Bedford Point. This one is guarded by a Diablo, but simply running into him will take him out and allow you to exit the car to pick up the briefcase. Drive to the missing briefcase in Belleville Park in front of Uncle BJ's. A cinematic will begin as you arrive depicting Uncle BJ screaming about thugs stealing his payment... the Diablo's! Follow the blue icon on the radar to Portland (Hepburn Heights to be exact). There you'll discover a gang of Diablos in the parking lot where you talk to El Burro on the phone. You should use a heavy (for armor purposes) vehicle and run over them or use the flamethrower up close and personal or a sniper rifle or grenades at a distance. The choices to take them off the planet are again limitless. After retrieving the briefcase, take it to the back parking lot behind the Casino in Staunton Island. Shima - 0:00 Briefcase - 0:52 Briefcase 2 - 1:25 Cutscene - 2:00 Pop some heads - 4:43 Briefcase 3 - 5:20 Kenjis - 7:32 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 38: Waka-Gashira Wipeout! - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Use the Cruiser you took from the last mission or find another in Fort Staunton. Follow the red icon to the multileveled carpark in Newport and drive to the very top. Do not exit the vehicle while atop the carpark roof; you'll be noticed and the mission will be failed. Drive full throttle between the hood of the limo and the wall, over Kenji and behind the following Stinger. Head back down through the carpark to steal yet another car. Exit the carpark and enter any neighboring district -get out of Newport to complete the mission. Waka-gashira Wipeout - 0:00 Get a Cartel Car - 0:56 Cutscene - 2:00 Escape - 2:40 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 3: Don't Spank Ma Bitch Up - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

At the start of the mission take the bat from the sidewalk across from Luigi's club, steal a car and follow the icon on the radar to Portland Docks. Once you have located the Spank pusher exit the vehicle and pound the pusher with the baseball bat until you receive the message to respray his car. Carefully drive his car towards the icon on the radar to the Pay 'n' Spray in the Red Light District. Drive into the garage and the painting and repair will begin. This first paint job is free; any work following will cost you $1000. Following the icon on the radar, drive the newly painted car to the alleyway across from the Hospital. Drive into the marker and then exit the car to collect your reward and to finish this job. Don't Spank Ma B*tch Up: 0:00 Grab A Bat: 0:36 Bat the Man: 1:26 Car Repaint: 2:19 Stash The Car: 2:57 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 1: Introduction and Give Me Liberty - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

At the start of GTA 3, you meets up with 8 ball and they need to drive back to Luigi's Sex Club hideout. You'll get into the Sentinel on the bridge, and follow the mini map to get to the blue marker and start Luigi's missions. Opening Cutscene: 0:00 Give Me Liberty: 2:45 Garage: 3:37 Second Half: 3:59 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 37: Liberator - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

You'll find Donald Love located in the business district of Bedford Point. Follow his initial on the radar. Enter the blue marker at the entrance of his Love Media building to accept his jobs. Drive to the Colombian Compound and then search through the garages to find the Old Asian Gentleman while not getting killed by the guards Drive the Old Asian Gentleman back to Donald Love's Building Head on over to Fort Staunton from the Love Building and find one of many Colombian Cruisers to steal. Drive the Cruiser and follow the red icon on the radar to the Colombian garages. With the Cruiser you can now enter the security gate. Inside the compound, run over guards until your car smokes then jump out and start shooting. Once the immediate threat is clear, begin opening garages by stepping in front of them. Be prepared to find a Colombian behind each door. Use the pistol to prevent hitting the Old Asian Gentleman in the crossfire when you find his garage. Walk up to him, talk with him and then he'll follow you into a Cruiser. Take him to the Love Media building and stop in the blue marker to complete the mission. Liberator - 0:00 Get a Cartel Car - 0:50 Pop some heads - 1:49 Drive - 3:43 Delivery - 4:45 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 8: Farewell "Chucky" Lee Chong - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Before starting the mission, head to AmmuNation if you need a gun. Follow the green icon on the radar to the area blocked off to cars in Chinatown. It is here that you'll find Chunky Lee Chong in his Spank stand in the market area of Chinatown. Target the two Triad gang members on either side of the stand holding baseball bats and the third that will rush wielding a piece. Use the targeting buttons to pick and choose the largest threat first and then target those further away or with clubbing weapons. Quickly Steal a car and chase the fleeing Chong who has already entered a getaway car. Make sure to keep close to the getaway car. If you lag too far behind you risk losing the mission. Do whatever it takes to stop his vehicle and eject him or destroy the vehicle with him still in it. If Chunky finds himself jammed and not able to move his vehicle, he will flee on foot. If this happens, run him over or get out and shoot him. Farewell 'Chunky" Lee Chong - 0:00 Drive - 0:45 Locate Chong - 1:27 Chase - 2:14 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 21: Last Requests - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Start by picking up the brain splattered car and take it to the crusher When you near the sports car behind Luigi's you receive a page from Maria who warns you that this Salvatore job is a set up and to come see her at the Callahan Point through the tunnel near the Callahan Bridge. Follow the icon on the radar to find Maria. Stop your car on the blue marker at the slip and a cinematic will begin. Maria invited her friend, Asuka, along to assist the two of you. When the cinematic ends you'll find the party aboard the Reefer, this boat is controlled amazingly similar to driving a car. Pressing the Triangle button will cause you to step away from the controls onboard but not exit the boat (that would be bad since you can't swim). Command the Reefer to the icon on the radar and to the blue marker near the docks in Staunton Island across the bay. Once you exit the boat, Asuka suggests you find a place to lie low (she's referring to your Savehouse. Look on the radar for the house icon in Belleville and save your progress here as soon as the mission ends). Last Requests - 0:00 Cutscene - 1:51 Cutscene - 3:27 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
IGN

Mission 35: Gone Fishing - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Ray's partner is going to turn State's Evidence. He goes night fishing on the Lighthouse Rock. Steal a police boat (boat with cannons). Be careful, Ray's partner's boat is armed with mines. Follow the red icon on the radar to Asuka's condo in Newport and walk south to the docks to find the Police Boat. Press the Triangle Button to enter as you face it. Follow the icon on the radar around Portland and to the lighthouse on Portland Rock. This mission is played out the same as Paparazzi Purge, shoot the boat with the onboard cannons but only this time you must avoid the bombs dropped in the wake of Ray's partner's boat. Once the damage meter is filled the boat explodes and the mission is won. Gone Fishing - 0:00 Police Boat - 1:40 Cutscene - 3:29 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
twistedvoxel.com

Far Cry 6 Vaas Insanity Gets Release Date and Gameplay Details

Ubisoft has given a release date for the first DLC for Far Cry 6 featuring Vaas from Far Cry 3. It will be out on November 16 and will be a part of the season pass. The Far Cry 6 Season Pass is unique in the sense that it focuses on the three different villains from the franchise’s past. This includes Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed. The first DLC is called Vaas Insanity and it is confirmed to arrive on November 16.
IGN

Mission 10: Cipriani's Chauffeur - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Without wrecking the car, drive Toni to Chinatown while following the radar icon. Stop in the blue marker outside Mr. Wongs storefront. When Toni returns to the car screaming, "Triad Ambush," drive him quickly to the blue marker in the Cipriani Restaurant's driveway in Saint Mark's. Lose any Wanted level or police pursuers. After the mission, Tony will invite you over to help in his dilemma. But for now, we will stick with Joey's work. Also, upon completion of this mission, the Uzi will be available for purchase at AmmuNation. Cipriani's Chauffeur - 0:00 Drive - 0:42 Cutscene - 1:12 Escape - 1:42 Drop Off - 2:13 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/
