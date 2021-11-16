ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Lake, MN

‘He Helps Build Community’: Meet Oliver, Forest Lake High School’s Therapy Dog

By John Lauritsen
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrXGA_0cxia4bb00

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s been a strange past year and a half for students across the state, so any reassurance they can get at school is a good thing, right? High schoolers at Forest Lake have been finding that out firsthand.

During passing time, boots and shoes fill the hallways of Forest Lake High School.

In the middle of it all, you’ll also find a set of paws. They belong to a 3-year-old golden doodle named Oliver.

“He absolutely loves people a lot. Especially teenagers,” said Oliver’s owner, Erin Thein.

And they love him back. Oliver is a therapy dog. He’s been at Forest Lake since 2019, but since students returned from distance learning, he’s even more visible.

“He was very confused about what was going on during COVID. He missed the kids a lot,” Thein said.

Thein, who is also an English teacher, takes Oliver to school twice a week where he wanders around her classroom, occasionally settling down at a student’s feet or on his couch. Whether it’s obvious or not, he’s actually doing a job. Instead of chasing squirrels he’s chasing away anxiety during a challenging time.

“I notice a difference in the classroom when Oliver is here. Students are a little more at ease. There’s more smiling and more positive comments between people,” said Thein.

It’s not just the hallways and classrooms where Oliver makes his presence felt. He’s a regular at all kinds of school events.

From tennis matches to school dances, prom to graduation. He’s even front and center in the yearbook.

“When you have dances you are stressed. And when kids see Oliver they flock to Oliver and he’s helped many of our high-risk students make it through social events,” said principal Jim Caldwell.

“Sometimes four kids who don’t know each other will be petting Oliver or taking turns petting him and then they will connect with each other,” said Thein. “So he helps builds community in the classroom.”

He also gets an “A” for enthusiasm. A different kind of teacher, but one you can learn a lot from.

“He has an amazing life. He gets a lot of ear scratches. He gets belly rubs. He just loves that connection with students,” said Thein.

Thein said she makes sure all students are comfortable with Oliver in her classroom before she lets him loose. She said about the only time he barks is when he needs to go to the bathroom.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Dog With Incurable Cancer Showered With Love From Community: ‘It’s Going To Be A Big Loss’

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (CBS Boston) — Meet 11-year-old Sparkle. If you live in Somerville, Massachusetts you probably already know her. “She’s known as the Mayor of Somerville. A lot of people talk about her that way,” says her owner, Melora Rush. Rush put a sign outside of her house last year, introducing the pup that just loves to be outside. “She loves it. She usually sits right out by the sign. And just waits for her fan club,” said Rush. A fan club that includes frequent visitors, like neighbor Alison Pirie who says she visits Sparkle, “about once a day. I walk back and forth.” They...
PETS
CBS Minnesota

‘Renaissance’: Beloved Mountain Biking Trails Bringing New Life To The Iron Range

IRONTON, Minn. (WCCO) — In the early 1900s, it was iron ore that brought people to the Cuyuna Range. Speed ahead 100 years and now it’s the trails that have become the destination. “Ten years ago the mountain bike trails opened, and about 34 years ago the idea started,” Aaron Hautala said. Hautala is former president of the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew, a club that’s grown to over 300 members. He said years ago, wives and daughters wanted to protect the land their husbands and sons used to mine. So they came up with the idea of using human-powered sports...
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy