Middle Tennessee plans $66 million upgrade to facilities

 3 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Middle Tennessee will spend $66 million on a three-story football building behind the north end zone of Floyd Stadium, the first of a three-part plan to upgrade athletics facilities costing at least $100 million.

President Sidney A. McPhee announced the details at a news conference Monday, days after Middle Tennessee decided to stay put in Conference USA.

“The importance of enhanced facilities became clear to me during the shifts in the national collegiate landscape prompted by the realignment of athletic conferences,” McPhee said. “The decision we made to remain with Conference USA aligns squarely with our desire to bring about meaningful change in our athletics campus.”

The first project is expected to be finished before the 2024 football season. The new building will be constructed on the site of the current weight and gameday rooms next to Murphy Center and will house training, strength and conditioning and equipment centers.

The football locker room, meeting rooms and personnel offices will be moved to the new building from Murphy Center, freeing up that space.

Middle Tennessee also launched a fundraising campaign designed to raise $15 million over five years. Football coach Rick Stockstill and his wife, Sara, made a $500,000 donation at the news conference.

The second phase will upgrade Murphy Center by adding a skills center for men’s and women’s basketball and a full-length court. The third phase features a multipurpose indoor practice facility to be used by all 17 athletic programs.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

