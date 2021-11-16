ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Nov. 15 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports nearly 900 new cases over the weekend

By Aaron S. Lee
 8 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — More than 14,600 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 942 new cases over the weekend.

An additional 14 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 14,699 .

The total number of cases statewide is now 765,296 .

There are currently 196 infected people hospitalized, and 34 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,584,412 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,234,221 (as of Nov. 10).

According to the LDH, 81 percent of the cases verified from Oct. 28-Nov. 3 were attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 78 percent of the deaths and 86 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.

