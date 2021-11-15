Longtime assistant Ron Brown, young staffers step into coaching roles for Huskers in stretch run

Nebraska running back Markese Stepp (30) talks with Huskers senior offensive specialist Ron Brown on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, during practice at Hawks Championship Center. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Scott Frost heard a familiar voice on Monday in practice.

Ron Brown is a full-time coach again — an interim one for Nebraska’s final two games, to be clear — and so he’s headlong into working with the Husker running backs.

“I didn’t get to hear him at practice at all before, now I get to hear his voice again and it kind of takes me back,” Frost said Monday of Brown, who's spent 24 total years as a Husker assistant, including when Frost played here in the 1990s. “I hope I have that much energy when I’m his age. He’s certainly aged well and taken care of himself and brings a lot of energy to everything that he does.”

This, of course, is not the way Nebraska’s fourth-year head coach wanted the fall to go. His team is preparing for its final two games without the four offensive assistants he fired last week on the Huskers’ second bye week.

Now, Frost has four staffers taking over the full-time coaching roles for the final weeks of the season.

Brown, a senior offensive analyst, is coaching running backs. Fellow senior offensive analyst Frank Verducci is coaching the offensive line with help from Steve DeMeo. Offensive analyst Mike Cassano is coaching the receivers and Steve Cooper is coaching quarterbacks.

“(Verducci) has been our analyst and he’s done a great job at it,” junior right guard Matt Sichterman said. “Him and (former offensive line coach Greg Austin) kind of work together to make our schemes happen, so they worked pretty closely together. And obviously, I’ve been here a while, I’ve built a good relationship with him.

“It’s a different dynamic now that he’s taken charge, compared to ‘Coach G,’ but nothing much has changed for us — same scheme, same guys in the room, we’re just back to work and doing what we can right now to get ready for Wisconsin.”

Sophomore running back Markese Stepp reeled off some of the names that Brown coached in the backfield at Nebraska in the past and said he figures the Huskers are in pretty good hands there, too.

“Obviously, he has the resume,” Stepp said. … “So for (former running backs coach Ryan Held) to be gone, it’s not a bad replacement to have an experienced guy who knows what he’s doing, has been around the game for so long, so much knowledge. And then outside of football, a really good guy. Helps with you with things off the field as well.”

Frost spoke highly of both Cooper, an offensive quality control coach’s been in Lincoln for four years but previously was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at FCS Portland State, and of DeMeo, a quality control coach whose days with Frost date back to Central Florida, where he graduated in 2017.

“(Tight ends coach Sean) Beckton is really good and he’s been a huge part in what we’ve been doing for six years, just like all the guys have. Steve Cooper and Steven DeMeo both have been around the offense a lot and have a lot of really good ideas. They’re both going to be fine coaches, so they’ve been a huge part of that as well.”

The gameday assignments will be a little bit different, of course.

Cooper will be up in the box, where Held and Lubick had been previously. So will DeMeo, though as an off-field staffer, he has a “listen-only” headset.

Frost said he thinks that Verducci and Brown will be on the sideline. Tight ends coach Sean Beckton has also been on the sideline so far this season.

“We’ve got to try to piece it together, but we have a good enough team to get ourselves in the right place for Saturday,” Frost said.