ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Hunger Action Month donations distributed

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16F712_0cxiZpWg00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Volunteers delivered food boxes, milk, produce and potatoes to Cherry Street General Baptist Church in southern Illinois for distribution on Monday thanks to generous donations to the Tri-State Food Bank during September’s Hunger Action Month .

The second truck viewers donated to fill up will go out in December to a community in Kentucky. We will keep you updated where it goes.

Cherry Street General Baptist has a food pantry on the first and third Thursdays of the month, and they say they can always accept additional help.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

Food pantry available Saturday

CASTALIA — Margaretta Schools, OHgo and local churches will host a free food pantry for any community member from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Margaretta Elementary. Each pantry bag will include canned and boxed food in addition to fresh produce. The pantry will be at the Margaretta Elementary bus loop instead...
CASTALIA, OH
WTVQ

Food pantry opens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A food pantry at NorthEast Christian Church is now open, and ready to serve. The pantry opened Saturday and is open to anyone who lives in Fayette County. “You can come from anywhere in Fayette County. And we will open that door, we’ll have people meet...
LEXINGTON, KY
Neshoba Democrat

Food for the needy

Sandra Beckwith, Charles Pair, Patrice Turner, Paula Triplett, and Angie Edwards helping out with a food drive sponsored by the national fraternity Phi Beta Sigma. A substantial amount of food was generously donated by the citizens of Philadelphia for people in need.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
B98.5

Missing Something After Making A Donation To Camp Out Hunger?

In case you missed it, we are Camping Out Hunger at the Sam's Club parking lot in Augusta for our third annual Camp Out Hunger event. As we try to fill these two U-hauls with nonperishable food and pet donations, frequently, we try to spend a few extra minutes rearranging boxes, bags, and cans to make sure we are getting as much food as possible.
AUGUSTA, ME
K12@Dallas

Book donation kicks off Homeless Youth Awareness Month

A book donation and rally at Rusk Middle School kicked off Dallas ISD’s Homeless Youth Awareness Month this week. Rusk cheerleaders welcomed students as they arrived at school on Tuesday, and a community donor stopped by to hand out books about homelessness, which students will be discussing in small groups throughout the week. Students with “thank you” signs greeted the donor in the school library.
DALLAS, TX
WTOK-TV

Hope for Hunger food drive donations given to charities

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The issue of food insecurity looms over some families in and around Meridian as the holiday season is coming up. Just over 2700 non-perishable food items were donated at this year’s Hope For Hunger food drive. This is the second year WTOK has partnered with with Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville and Stonewall to raise money and collect food for families in need.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Ind#The Tri State Food Bank#Hunger Action Month#Eyewitness News
holycitysinner.com

Boeing Donates $150,000 to Lowcountry Food Bank to Support Childhood Hunger Programs with Food for Health Initiative

At a Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) food distribution at Devon Forest Elementary School in Goose Creek yesterday, The Boeing Company announced a donation of $150,000 to LCFB’s childhood hunger programs. From January through December 2022, Boeing’s $150,000 investment in LCFB’s childhood hunger programs will provide a total of more than...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
92 Moose

Camp Out Hunger also Donated to Pets in Maine

Many states have hometown pride but I believe that we've got a little something extra inside of ourselves. Camp Out Hunger was successful and in 5 short days, you, our listeners, brought in $10,000 in cash donations and 41,000 pounds of non-perishable food. The retail value of the food after being weighed is $112,000 and will sustain our community for 4 months but you not only raised funds for humans, you also helped all of our innocent fur babies!
MAINE STATE
WTVM

Help fight hunger, donate to WTVM’s Share Your Thanks by Giving food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and WTVM has partnered with local sponsors to restock the shelves of our local food banks. Many people in our community are facing uncertainties caused by COVID-19. WTVM, Sons Chevrolet, Sons Ford, A.P.C.U., Rivertown Buick GMC, Southern States Bank, Feeding the Valley Food Bank and Food Bank of East Alabama are asking for your help to make sure food isn’t one of them.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Victoria Advocate

National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week becomes full month of activities, awareness in Victoria

United Way of the Crossroads is expanding National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week to a full month of local activities, events and learning opportunities in Victoria. “We have such amazing and passionate partners here in the Crossroads doing this work that we couldn’t fit everything we wanted people to engage with in one week,” said Jill Blucher, community engagement coordinator for United Way of the Crossroads. “That’s something I really, really love about this community — the passion of the people working in these segments.”
VICTORIA, TX
Crossville Chronicle

Thanksgiving food baskets offered

The Peavine Care Center food pantry is offering Thanksgiving food baskets to hungry families in Cumberland County in time for Thanksgiving. The baskets contain a traditional Thanksgiving meal that will feed a family of eight. Turkey, dressing, gravy, potatoes, vegetables, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, dinner bread and pumpkin pie...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
kgns.tv

LMC raises white flag for Eye Donation Month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Health experts are shedding light on those who give the gift of sight during the month of November. In observance of Eye Donation Month, LMC along with the San Antonio Eye Bank raised a flag at the hospital’s main entrance. Both the hospital and the eye...
LAREDO, TX
WCIA

Kettle bell ringers needed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Shortages are something we’ve heard about a lot during the pandemic and now one group says it’s seeing a shortage of volunteers this coming holiday season. The Salvation Army in Champaign County is worried it won’t have enough people to ring bells. By Black Friday, organizers plan to have people at […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Arc readies Secret Christmas

PARKERSBURG — Sights and sounds of Christmas are in the air as The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley prepares for the annual Secret Christmas program. Every year friends, neighbors and businesses help share the magic of Christmas for more than 200 people age 13 and older with cognitive, intellectual and related developmental disabilities in the Mid-Ohio Valley.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy