Hunger Action Month donations distributed

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Volunteers delivered food boxes, milk, produce and potatoes to Cherry Street General Baptist Church in southern Illinois for distribution on Monday thanks to generous donations to the Tri-State Food Bank during September’s Hunger Action Month .

The second truck viewers donated to fill up will go out in December to a community in Kentucky. We will keep you updated where it goes.

Cherry Street General Baptist has a food pantry on the first and third Thursdays of the month, and they say they can always accept additional help.

