Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy are set to star in a new movie about the evacuation of Afghanistan, Deadline reports. Set during the US evacuation of Afghanistan in August 2021, the movie is based on true events that made headlines at the time and it will follow three former special forces team members who head back into the fray on a mission to save families and allies left behind. There's no word yet on who will play the third special forces member alongside Tatum and Hardy, who are also on board as producers.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO