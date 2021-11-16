ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, WV

Three of the "best hands" move on in Salem Catch of the Year competition

 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three of the “best hands” of the regular high school football season move on in the Salem University Catch of the Year competition.

Two of University’s Sage Clawges’ catches move on after winning in their separate competitions.

East Fairmont’s Alex Culp and his catch from the East-West rivalry game move onto round two.

Match ups for round two of the competition will be announced on Friday night.

