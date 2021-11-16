OHA reports 53 more COVID-19 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in Oregon.

With 53 newly reported deaths, the Oregon Health Authority says the statewide death toll has now risen to 4,803 as of Monday. An additional 1,935 new cases bring the overall case total to 380,091.

These deaths and positive cases are part of data taken from a 3-day period, spanning from Nov. 12 through Nov. 14.

Last week, hospitalizations dipped below 500 for the first time in Oregon since early August. On Monday the OHA reported 461 total Oregonians are currently hospitalized — an increase of 13 from the day before. However, the number of those in Intensive Care Units is down to 109 from 119 the day before.

Eleven percent of adult ICU beds are available statewide. Meanwhile, 9% of non-ICU beds are available.

OHA said the 7-day running average of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is now 16,421 doses per day. Monday’s report says 2,879,298 people have had at least one dose and 2,635,155 people have completed a full vaccine series.

Cases by counties and deaths

Details about the newly reported deaths are not yet available. KOIN 6 News will update it when new information is released.

The 33 counties with new cases are:

Baker (3), Benton (39), Clackamas (168), Clatsop (10), Columbia (21), Coos (29), Crook (23), Curry (12), Deschutes (210), Douglas (59), Gilliam (2), Harney (6), Hood River (8), Jackson (79), Jefferson (44), Josephine (56), Klamath (53), Lake (1), Lane (115), Lincoln (18), Linn (87), Malheur (19), Marion (198), Morrow (8), Multnomah (308), Polk (38), Sherman (6), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (31), Union (14), Wasco (23), Washington (180) and Yamhill (53).

Oregon reports 1,094 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 12, 426 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 13 and 415 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 14.

COVID-19 test counts and percent positivity for Nov. 13 and 14 are currently unavailable due to a technical issue that affected the electronic laboratory reporting server. Case counts from the weekend are accurate as local health departments were able to process positive ELRs received over the weekend.

Oregon’s 4,751st COVID-19 related death is a 98-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,752nd COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,753rd COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Aug. 30 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,754th COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 26 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,755th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,756th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Sept. 4 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,757th COVID-19 related death is a 74-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,758th COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Aug. 28 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,759th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Sept. 1 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,760th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on July 23 and died on Sept. 1 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,761st COVID-19 related death is a 48-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Sept. 6 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,762nd COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Sept. 1 at Providence Medford Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,763rd COVID-19 related death is a 48-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 10 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,764th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 6 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,765th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,766th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Sept. 10 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,767th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Sept. 4 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,768th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on December 3, 2020 and died on Aug. 27 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,769th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 6 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,770th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 6 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,771st COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 29 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,772nd COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 11 and died on Aug. 29 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,773rd COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 1 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,774th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Sept. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,775th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 7 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,776th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 23 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,777th COVID-19 related death is a 49-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Sept. 2 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,778th COVID-19 related death is a 45-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,779th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,780th COVID-19 related death is a 52-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 4 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,781st COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 11 and died on Sept. 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,782nd COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Sept. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,783rd COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died on Sept. 6 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,784th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Sept. 1 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,785th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Sept. 1 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,786th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Sept. 10 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,787th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Sept. 24 at Adventist Health Portland. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,788th COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 24 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,789th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 25 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,790th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 14 at Providence St. Vincent. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,791st COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Sept. 14 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,792nd COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 12 at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,793rd COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Nov. 10 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,794th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 6 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,795th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on Oct. 25 and died on Nov. 11 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,796th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 11 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,797th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 11 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,798th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 9 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,799th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 10. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,800th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Nov. 12 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,801st COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Nov. 13 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,802nd COVID-19 related death is an 82-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Nov. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,803rd COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 10 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

