Mississippi State

Man breaks ankles in jump from burning home in Mississippi

 3 days ago

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — A man jumped from the second story of a burning home Monday in south Mississippi, escaping the fire but breaking both his ankles in the fall.

WLOX-TV reported that the man, who was not identified, was recovering in a hospital and will need surgery. His dog also escaped the fire, which happened near the beach in Pass Christian.

“I heard a scream and a yell, and I came out to see what was going on and I saw flames,” said neighbor Mike Cummings.

The Pass Christian Fire Department was nearby, but the home was engulfed in flames before crews arrived. Other fire departments also sent help, and the blaze was extinguished in about an hour.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

