Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Kenosha braces for verdict; Wisconsin National Guard on standby

, Wisconsin, after both sides made their closing arguments Monday.

A handful of protesters gathered outside the courthouse Monday evening. The Wisconsin National Guard is on standby, if there's any unrest once the verdict is read.

For all the tension, there are no overt signs of a city that is preparing for another round of protests.

Businesses aren't boarding up. The courthouse remains unfenced. You really get a feeling this is a community that just wants this whole thing over with so they can move on, once and for all.

As the Kyle Rittenhouse trial approaches its end, the city of Kenosha very much feels like a community on edge. The Uptown neighborhood, which was devastated by last summer's civil unrest, is a ghost town. Empty lots bear signs of those who have left to set up shop elsewhere. A senior living home has kept its windows boarded up this whole time, an appeal to be left alone.

And with only a handful of open businesses, those who remain prefer to remain silent.

"Talking about it just makes me angry," one business owner told ABC7.

"They're all antagonizers," Kenosha resident Elizabeth Webb said. "We didn't ask them to be here in our town. But they came anyway."

Webb is among the handful of protesters who have set up in front of Kenosha's courthouse. She's afraid Kyle Rittenhouse will be acquitted. But one of the things she and others fear most is those who might take advantage of the situation.

"I'm worried about it because of the antagonizers that we had that came in the first time," Webb said. "And I worry because the people that are in Kenosha are going to believe that, vs what's really going on."

"Why wouldn't people do the same thing? When you can't get justice...and the clear bias that is being shown. People are just expected to go home and say ok," another protestor named Jill said.

The small group of protestors also include supporters of Kyle Rittenhouse as well. But while so far, things have remained fairly quiet, the governor is not taking any chances. Five hundred National Guardsmen are at the ready just outside the city in case they are needed.