La Crosse County hosting Community Health Assessment
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse County Health leaders want your input.
The County Health Department conducts a Community Health Assessment every five years as a way to identify the local health needs and concerns.
Tuesday at 6:30 the County will hold a virtual community forum.
A second forum will take place on Wednesday.
More details are available here .
Community members can share their thoughts during an online survey .
