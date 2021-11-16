ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

La Crosse County hosting Community Health Assessment

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cfA6_0cxiY2pt00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse County Health leaders want your input.

The County Health Department conducts a Community Health Assessment every five years as a way to identify the local health needs and concerns.

Tuesday at 6:30 the County will hold a virtual community forum.

A second forum will take place on Wednesday.

More details are available here .

Community members can share their thoughts during an online survey .

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gundersen Health System in La Crosse on pace for record-breaking births

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Births are down nationwide, but not at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse — for the second year in a row. Last year, the hospital welcomed a record-setting 1,696 newborns. This year, the hospital is on pace to break that record with 1,700 births, making it busier than ever. OB-GYN Clinical Operation Director Christina Flisram...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Dakota Supply Group donation helps people in need in La Crosse area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A La Crosse company is helping community members have access to personal care items. Dakota Supply Group’s La Crosse branch collected 130 pounds of good during a personal care product drive. The group is working with Great Rivers United Way and La Crosse’s REACH Center to distribute those goods. “Personal care items are something that...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Downtown Mainstreet in La Crosse joins ‘Big Bundle Up’ effort

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – You can help people in Wisconsin to stay warm this winter. Downtown Mainstreet is teaming up with Travel Wisconsin again for the “Big Bundle Up.” It’s a statewide collection program of new and gently used winter clothing such as coats, hats and mittens. Donations will be distributed to local charities when they are needed most....
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Holiday Fair underway at La Crosse Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The 57th annual Holiday Fair is back at the La Crosse Center. The fair kicked off Thursday afternoon. Crafts, gifts and food are on sale at the La Crosse Center. It’s a great place to get what you need for the people you love without waiting for shipping. “One of the advantages of coming to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Crosse County, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse County, WI
Government
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

‘Great American Smokeout’ encourages people to end tobacco use

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The “Great American Smokeout” Thursday was a day to encourage people to stop smoking. Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the U.S., according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And cigarettes are the most common tobacco product among adults. There are a lot of tools to...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

DHS: 16 counties now at ‘critically high’ COVID-19 case level

MADISON (WKBT) — The number of Wisconsin counties at a “critically high” level of COVID-19 cases doubled Thursday from 8 to 16. Critically high is the most serious level of transmission. The rest of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are in the next highest, labeled “very high.” The counties at a critically high level include: Juneau, Marquette, Calumet, Wood, Marathon, Marinette, Price,...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse moves homeless individuals from Houska Park to motel for winter

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — As cold weather approached, many people were concerned about how the homeless population in La Crosse would survive the winter. Although the city had designated Houska Park to accommodate homeless people during the summer, city officials decided they needed to find shelter during the frigid winter. “It was very clear — made very clear — that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Community
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Watch: Wisconsin DHS encourages celebrating holidays safely

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging people to keep COVID-19 mitigation in mind while celebrating the holidays. “Celebrating the holiday season and its traditions is important to Wisconsin families, and we can all celebrate safely this year if we remember to take a few simple steps,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Family and friends planning to gather for celebrations should get vaccinated as soon as possible, including getting a booster if you are eligible, as the COVID-19 vaccine is still the best ways to minimize risk from the virus. If you will not be fully vaccinated in time for the holidays, it is especially critical that you take additional steps to protect yourself and others around you by wearing a mask in public spaces, getting tested if you feel sick or have COVID-19 symptoms, and staying home if you aren’t feeling well.”
MADISON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Students in La Crosse participate in world-record-breaking attempt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Kids in La Crosse are hoping they made history. The students at Coulee Montessori Elementary School joined hundreds of thousands of participants around the globe for the “2021 STACK UP!” sport stacking event. Participants stack specially designed cups in predetermined sequences as fast as they can. While the kids are having fun, they are also...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin Army National Guard soldier from Warrens honored for outstanding volunteer service

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WKBT) — A Wisconsin Army National Guard soldier from Warrens who was honored for his volunteer efforts both on and off duty credits his faith, family and chain of command for his ability to support so many initiatives. Sgt. 1st Class John Battista of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion poses with his family...
STEVENS POINT, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Spot swans on the Mississippi in Brownsville and Stoddard

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Tundra swans are winging through the Coulee Region this year, according to the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. The tundra swan migration is the highlight of the fall, offering a once-a-year spectacle with up to 50,000 swans. “They will stay until the backwater areas where they feed are frozen and then, often in...
BROWNSVILLE, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crescent-Hokah School District names new acting superintendent

LA CRESCENT, Min. (WKBT)- The La Crescent-Hokah School District named an acting superintendent during tonight’s school board meeting. Gary Kuphal will serve as the temporary replacement. Kuphal is a former middle school principal at La Crescent-Hokah School District. This comes after superintendent Eric Martinez was arrested in early November for disorderly conduct and domestic assault. Martinez was booked into the...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
546
Followers
380
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy