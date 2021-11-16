La Crosse County hosting Community Health Assessment

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse County Health leaders want your input.

The County Health Department conducts a Community Health Assessment every five years as a way to identify the local health needs and concerns.

Tuesday at 6:30 the County will hold a virtual community forum.

A second forum will take place on Wednesday.

More details are available here .

Community members can share their thoughts during an online survey .

